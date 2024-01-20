Quality cropping and grazing property with plenty of potential

Willowbend presents as a 333 hectare (822 acre) property in a highly regarded area of NSW, without the additional cost of infrastructure.
Located 35km from Trangie and 75km from Dubbo, the property is accessed from Bundamar Road off the Collie Trangie Road.
The popular Collie pub is also only 23km from the property.
Willowbend is described as being about 90 per cent arable with primarily self-mulching grey soils.
The property has historically been used to grow cereals, legumes and sorghum.
Willowbend is also excellent fattening and/or breeding country and is suited to both sheep and cattle.
Native grasses include Mitchell grass, corkscrew, and crowfoot with abundant clovers and medics in season.
Timber includes myall, belah, bloodwood, box, willow and rosewood.
There are handy stands of shade timber to provide shelter for livestock.
The property is divided into three paddocks and has an estimated carrying capacity of 80-100 cows, or the sheep equivalent.
Water is supplied from two dams and semi-permanent water holes along the extensive frontage to the Ewenmar and Crooked Creeks.
There are also two unequipped bores.
An approval for an irrigation bore has also recently been granted.
The average annual rainfall is 493mm (19 inches).
Willowbend will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on February 14, unless sold prior.
Contact Mat Smith, 0417 806 940, Nutrien Harcourts.
