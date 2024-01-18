Prices rebound as Bega agents kick off 2024 store sales

Bega agents resumed sales for 2024 with a welcome lift in prices and numbers despite wet and gloomy weather, selling 1100 head of cattle on Thursday.
Chester and Smith livestock agent Jason Gannon said it was a mixed-quality yarding.
"Smaller Angus heifers improved; those that were making $400 a head back at our October store sale are now making $700 to $800," he said.
"The usual buying group was in attendance plus some buyers from Moss Vale and Camden who haven't been here for some time.
"There was also a lot of locals trying to buy cattle."
Steers 18 months of age made $1400, with the majority making $900 to $1100.
Younger steers made $700 to $900.
Younger heifers made to $1270.
Weaner heifers sold to $1000, with most making $700 to $800.
Light heifers made $550 to $700.
Josh and Maryanne Burns, Towamba, sold 152 Hereford steers and heifers aged 12-15 months.
The line of 75 heifers averaged $725 and made between $640-$800.
Meanwhile, the line of 77 steers averaged $1090 and made between $990 and $1195.
"The steers went close to cracking 400 cents a kilogram," Mr Gannon said.
Jefferson Estate, Tilba, sold eight Hereford steers for an average of $1260; the tops made $1310.
Ross Stanton, Cobargo, sold 20 Angus steers, eight to nine months, for an average of $1010.
Mark Whitney, Candelo, 12 Angus/Limousin cross heifers, aged 12 to 13 months, to a top of $1270, the seconds made $1020.
David Smith, Candelo, sold 29 Angus cows and calves, which averaged $2910, and topped at $3000.
Most cows and calves made between $1200 and $1800.
Dairy cross cattle made to $800.
