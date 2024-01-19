The Land
Hansen shown the door at NSW DPI on 10-year anniversary

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated January 19 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 3:03pm
After 10 years at the helm, Scott Hansen has been relieved of his role as NSW DPI director general.
In a shock announcement made public today, the 10-year tenure of Scott Hansen as director general of the NSW Department of Primary Industries has come to an end, coincidentally on the anniversary of when Mr Hansen was offered the position in January 2014.

