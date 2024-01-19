The Land
Tamworth steers push past the 400/cents/kilo at year's first store sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 19 2024 - 6:00pm
Bernie Rorke, general manager of Kia Ora Cattle Co, Bendemeer with Georgia Skewes and Dan Rorke. PIctures by Simon Chamberlain
Tamworth's first store sale for the year pushed ahead of last year's prices, with steers averaging around $325 kilograms selling for $1360, which agents calculated was a rate of 400c/kg.

