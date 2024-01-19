Tamworth steers push past the 400/cents/kilo at year's first store sale

The 226 steers topped at $1300, one for a pen of 10 and another for 18. The selling agents also offered buyers the chance to buy one or more pens, so the third and fourth pens - 35 in total - under the hammer went for $1290. Two runs of 36 made $1210 and $1220, respectively. The most extensive run of 72 lighter weaners made $1100, while 29 even lighter steers sold for $940.