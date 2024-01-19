Tamworth steers push past the 400/cents/kilo at year's first store sale

Tamworth's first store sale for the year pushed ahead of last year's prices, with steers averaging around $325 kilograms selling for $1360, which agents calculated was a rate of 400c/kg.
The yarding of 2048, including more than 315 cows and calves, was well below the expected bookings on social media posted the evening before the sale.
Sale cattle were sourced principally from the Tamworth local area, but areas such as Coolah, Barraba, Armidale and Bendemeer provided some perfect pens of young cattle and cows and calves.
Demand was high for all categories, with competition from Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Gloucester, Armidale and local support.
Weaner steers to background $670 to $1240 up to $243 dearer, while yearling steers ranged $1110 to $1360 better by $211.
One of the main highlights was a line of 450 mixed-sex Angus and Angus-cross weaners offered by Kia Ora Cattle Co, Bendemeer, who had lifted their numbers from 260 steers to 450 steers and heifers.
The 226 steers topped at $1300, one for a pen of 10 and another for 18. The selling agents also offered buyers the chance to buy one or more pens, so the third and fourth pens - 35 in total - under the hammer went for $1290. Two runs of 36 made $1210 and $1220, respectively. The most extensive run of 72 lighter weaners made $1100, while 29 even lighter steers sold for $940.
Also selling their steers well were W and DF Plevey, Amaroo, Manilla. They sold a pen of 35 Charolais, Hereford, and Santa Gertrudis cross steers for $1240, another pen of 12 showing more Hereford and Santaga type for $1200 and a pen of 17 lighter steers for $1100.
The heifer portion sold to $1060 and $244 dearer, with the heifer drafts selling to rises of $173/head.
Cows and calves also sell to solid trends, with the top pen making $2400/unit.
The general run of cows and calves ranged from $1360 to $2400/unit.
Rod and Kathy Lummis, Tralee, Niangala sold a run of 52 Angus cows with 52 Ben Nevis and Booroomooka blood calves at foot, making $2400.
