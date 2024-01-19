Cows with calves top at $2550 at Carcoar

Strong buyer competition and an abundance of feed created the perfect storm during the January store cattle sale at Central Tabelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, on Friday.
Despite decreased numbers due to recent rain, a total yarding of 815 attracted buyers from Narromine, Dubbo, Cowra, Young and the local area.
Elders Emms Mooney agent Liam Murphy, Bathurst, said the sale performed a little better than expected.
"I thought it would be around $3.60 to $4 on the steers, whereas it was more like $4 on the lighter steers and better," he said.
"The heifers were probably $80 to $100 dearer than what I thought they could have been in places.
"The market was 50 cents to 80c dearer on the back of last sale, but it is also relative to the fact we've had more than 100 millimetres already for January and it is always locally competitive when there is grass.
"Overall, the quality wasn't like what we normally see and it was probably the smallest yarding we've had at Carcoar in five years."
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graham Richard said the cattle were of plainer quality, however there remained a good mix of medium weight weaners and heavy weight yearlings.
"The lack of numbers (buyers) and abundant feed pushed prices higher with rises of $150 to $300 per head common," he said.
Weaner steers sold from $440 to $1320, while yearling steers attracted bids from $675 to $1460.
Weaner heifers ranged from $420 to $1030, and yearling steers sold from $650 to $1090.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $1400 to $2220.
Cows with calves sold from $1500 to top the market at $2550.
David and Rebecca Price, Blayney, sold the sale-topping pen of 26 Angus cows and 27 Angus calves for $2550 a unit.
Elberta Limousins, Forest Reefs, sold four Angus cows with calves for $2490 as well as three Angus PTIC cows, 613kg, for $1550.
Gav and Emma Hill, Bliss Park, Locksley, sold 20 Angus PTIC cows, 700kg, for $2220.
In the steers, Jim Cheney, Spring Hill sold six Angus/Hereford steers, 408kg, for $1460.
Wayne Garlick, Gooloogong, sold nine Angus steers, 433kg, for $1400.
Gerald Rack, Cargo, purchased 22 Angus steers, 318kg, for $1320, on account of Green Hills Pastoral Bathurst.
Titania Park, Bathurst, sold eight Angus steers, 368kg, for $1300.
Clark Livestock, Lyndhurst, sold 18 Angus steers, 282kg for $1140 and 11 Angus heifers, 309kg, for $1030.
Diamond Livestock, Bathurst, sold four Angus heifers, 399kg, for $1090.
Trojon Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, sold ten Angus cross heifers, 360kg, for $1080.
The sale was conducted by Central Tabelands Livestock Agents Association.
