Firey debate on imported ant control as new outbreak detected

The Nationals have been quick to blame Labor for a new outbreak of fire ants, located in a gardener's planter box at the entrance to a flood-relief pod-village near Wardell, via Ballina.
However, the National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program is regarded as a global leader in containment, keeping the pest within south-east Queensland since it was detected 20 years ago. Meanwhile, fire ants threaten landscapes from North America to Europe and Asia.
Last year the NSW Labor Goverment increased eradication funding from $15m to $95m.
"Biosecurity is a shared responsibility and I encourage everyone to continue to check their properties for these pests. With the summer cross-border travel in peak times I ask everyone to be careful of what they're moving and where," said NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarity.
However, Nationals leader David Littleproud re-iterated on Saturday that "$592 million was required over the next four years to control the pest, including immediate funding for 2023-24."
"The National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program strategic review also estimated that at least $200 to $300 million per year was required. Labor's funding was needed urgently in 2023, which put the time-critical response at risk.
"It has been obvious for some time the funding was not going to be enough. The lack of action and the delays in funding undermined previous work that had been done under the Coalition Government to control fire ants."
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said Friday night's discovery of the new nest was another significant breach of the state's biosecurity and called on the government to immediately ramp up control and eradication efforts.
"This latest outbreak is a stark reminder of the failure to control and eradicate these insidious pests, the entry of Red Imported Fire Ants into NSW last year demonstrated again the urgent need for increased investment by all governments to support biosecurity," Mr Martin said.
"NSW Farmers has called for greater focus on biosecurity for many years, but we've seen a failure at our borders. We are now facing the spread of an incredibly dangerous pest into our state.
Unlike termites which fly to create new nests only during the warm and humid summer months, fire ants can fly year 'round in 5km leaps.
In Texas, where the South American ants have successfully over-wintered, they are spreading at the rate of nearly 50km/yr.
The difference between US strategy and Queensland is that in the land of the free private property remains the individual's responsibility and to date there is no strategic support. Not so in Australia,
Twenty years after detection near the Port of Brisbane the population has been contained to the Brisbane basin, with Beaudesert the hot spot at the moment as peri-urban sprawl creates graded landscapes ideal for the poisonous ant.
Until the Murwillumbah outbreak before Christmas, the ant population had not spread inter-state.
Sources say the Murwillumbah outbreak appears contained and controlled.
In fact, baiting for known fire ant populations is easy and straight-forward, with pyriproxyfen, a hormone chemical mixed with cornflour the go-to protocal. Worker ants take the bait to feed their queen. The hormone stops her egg-laying capability.
However, the poison is not strong enough to kill native ants.
Interestingly, like all ants, the firey type sequester nitrogen and phosphorus, and improve grasses around their nest.
However, as the insects prefer clay-loam soil, the potential for their spread down the east coast of Australia is very real, with experts saying populations would be in Canberra by now if the Queensland program had not worked so well.
Should the ants get into the Murray Darling system there is no reason why they wouldn't travel the length and breadth of those waterways.
During recent wet weather rafts of floating fire ants have been reported on Queensland's Gold Coast in the week that the Invasive Species Council warned people to be on the lookout for rafting ant populations.
"Everyone in the northern rivers should be out checking for fire ants, particularly if you have had any recent material delivered to your property like soil, turf or mulch," said the council's advocacy manager said Reece Pianta.
"This infestation was identified by a member of the public who was painfully stung by these fire ants. We need the government to urgently ramp up community education and engagement across the whole of northern NSW."
