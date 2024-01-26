A zesty surprise in a basil punnet buy | In Fiona's Garden

Gardening is full of surprises.
I recently bought a punnet of mixed basil seedlings because some had purple leaves: I thought they'd contrast nicely with all my green herbs.
I then discovered when picking some for pesto sauce - I seem to spend all summer making pesto, it's handy with pasta for a quick meal - that the seedlings with paler green leaves than everyday sweet basil (Ocinum basilicum) smelled of lemon.
I'd been growing basil for ever without knowing that it included dozens of varieties, several with purple leaves, as well as the lemon scented plants (O. x citriodorum) in my punnet. The latter definitely added extra flavour to my pesto.
Many herbs have lemon scented leaves that are useful for herbal tea and repelling insects, and are lovely to crush and sniff when you're out and about in the garden.
One of my favourites is lemon verbena (Aloysia citriodora), an evergreen shrub, three to four metres high on the coast but half that on the highlands and inland where it's deciduous and half-hardy: I grow it against a wall and cut it to the ground in autumn.
It produces sprays of tiny, white and pale lilac flowers in summer and its pointed leaves with an intriguingly rough texture release a strong aroma of citrus when crushed.
A friend recently gave me two cutting-grown lemon scented geraniums (Pelargonium 'Citronella', 90 by 70 centimetres), perfect, I'm hoping, for two big spare pots in our garden room.
'Citronella' has pink flowers splashed purple and deeply divided leaves with crinkly, serrated edges and a strong citrussy fragrance. Like most pelargoniums it is semi-hardy so needs a sheltered corner.
Several useful culinary herbs have lemon scented leaves.
Lemon grass (Cymbopogon citratus) is a true tropical so I move my pot to the kitchen bench in winter; it's lovely in Asian stir fries.
It multiples fast if kept constantly damp and is easily propagated by putting a stalk in a glass of water where you can watch it producing roots within two to three weeks.
Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) is fantastic when you're eating outside at night in summer and your essential oils, insect repelling candle runs out.
The older leaves smell faintly soapy and a few rubbed onto wrists or neck do a great job deterring flying bugs.
It belongs to the mint family and is equally vigorous, spreading like lightning by underground rhizomes.
The youngest, smallest leaves have a sweet, lemony taste and are handy for flavouring both fruit and vegetable dishes.
Lemon thyme (Thymus citriodorus) is one of my stand-by herbs, for its intense flavour and also being woody, I can snip a stem to pop into a casserole without the tedium of stripping leaves.
These dissolve during a slow cook and you can remove the stems before serving (if you remember, but it doesn't much matter if you don't).
Many Aussie plants will fill your garden with lemon scent.
Lemon scented tea tree (Leptospermum petersonii) will take a light frost and lucky gardeners in mild regions can grow lemon myrtle (Backhousia citriodora) and best of all, our beautiful, lemon scented gum, (Corymbia, formerly Eucalyptus, citriodora) with white trunk and lemon scented foliage.
If you can't grow your own lemon tree, there are lemon scented plants galore to take its place.
