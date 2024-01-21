Weather prediction tempered by 'glorious chaos of nature'

"What we have seen with this seasonal turnaround highlights the joys of weather," enthuses The Land columnist Don white who has been reporting on weather trends in our pages for 40 years.
"What we are seeing at the moment is a complicating factor, that people want to ignore, called climate change.
"Globally we are getting warmer and along with this so too are the waters around Australia."
Mr White point out that the Bureau of Meteorology was reluctant to call the looming El Nino last spring because its behaviour was unusual, with warmer that normal sea surface temperatures in the coral sea and the Tasman whereas in a typical El Nino those seas would have been cooler.
Mr White noticed the uptick in sea surface temperatures off Eastern Australia in October, during the two driest months in recorded history.
"Above average ocean temperatures always means more rainfall,"he said, pointing out that this anomaly is greater than at anytime in recorded history.
"Sea Surface temperatures are a complicating factor," he says.
In future more years with warm surface water than cold years could mean increased rain for Australia in coming decades.
"The trend is up decade by decade that the atmosphere has more moisture as the evaporation off our oceans increases," he says.
"But, the weather fluctuates with other factors.
The misunderstood Southern Annular Mode, which rose to prominence in meteorology circles only in the last two decades, has contributed to this year's seasonal turnaround by remaining in a positive phase for longer, allowing the high pressure belt to move south with easterly winds rotating around those systems driving warm ocean moisture onto Australian shores.
"There's been more moisture from the east and more rain and this is likely to persist," he said.
Tropical Cyclone Jasper was an example of "the glory of the chaos of nature" with a lack of steering winds in the upper atmosphere parking the system over far north Queensland where two metres of rain fell in places.
This same lack of driving winds at high altitudes has been reflected in the bands of slow-moving thunderstorms that continue to fill parts of the outback with falling water.
"Normally you might get 20-30mm in 20 minutes but with these storms you get 70mm in an hour and the flash flooding that comes with it," Mr White said.
A homestead west of Cobar recently recorded 113mm at the homestead and just 10mm at the other end of their run. The BOM station at Nulla, west of Cobar got 50mm while west of Ivanhoe got 84mm in two hours. That is the first record of more than 80mm in a single fall for the past 100 years.
Rain from the north-west is affected by the Indian Ocean Di-pole, which is forecast to trend more "negative" by April which is a positive sign for winter rainfall.
"This is good news for Australia" says Mr White
As to whether sunspots are provoking the weather gods, Mr White debunks the psuedo science.
"Inigo Jones and I both wrote for this paper in the 1980 but the editors dumped him and kept me," he said. "Inigo was debunked 40 years ago.
Mr White points out that the Bureau of Meteorology's three to four day forecasts are vastly superior to what they were 20 years ago but their seasonal forecasting is only marginally better - yet another indication of how hard it is to forecast in advance.
Another complicating factor in reading weather is remembering it well.
"People's memory is selective," said Mr White.
"Weather forecasters are typically ignored when the forecast is correct but if they're wrong everyone jumps on them.
"The BOM forecast three out of the last four El Ninos so that's not bad."
