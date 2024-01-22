Feedlots dominate the bidding at NSW saleyards

It seems the NSW cattle market has its mojo back.
A fortnight of stronger prices across prime cattle auctions has continued into this week with all sales dearer even though some recorded significant increases in supply.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator also lifted another 28 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week to settle on 624c/kg.
Since the start of trading this year the EYCI has lifted 82c/kg.
There was a lift of 1040 head for a total yarding of 2650 cattle at Tamworth on Monday, but that didn't dampen the competition between restockers and feedlots who forced up prices by as much as 25c/kg (liveweight).
Meat and Livestock Australia reported the increased supply did little to satisfy buyer demand resulting in all classes of young cattle selling to dearer trends.
"Restockers were particularly active on the light and medium weight young cattle with both the steers and heifers showing strong gains," MLA reported.
Medium weight yearling steers bought by feedlots were as much as 20c/kg dearer and topped at 370c/kg, while yearling steers weighing more that 400kg hit 364c/kg when knocked down to a feedlot buyer.
Restockers were active on the yearling heifers paying as much as 338c/kg for 280kg to 330kg pens and forcing the market up another 25c/kg.
MLA said well finished grown cattle attracted keen demand from local and northern processors with the steers selling to a much dearer trend.
But, it was the lotfeeders that bought the bulk of the 400kg to 500kg steers for prices as much as 30c/kg dearer. The top pen hit 359c/kg.
Feedlots also took home the lion's share of the heavier yearling steers at Forbes prime sale on Monday.
They paid nearly 350c/kg for the top of the pens weighing more than 400kg and depending on condition this was 20c/kg to 40c/kg dearer than last week.
MLA said there were 1016 head offered at Forbes which was similar sized to last week's yarding.
The feedlots won most of the bidding wars with the restockers on the heifers, too.
A quick scan of the sale data indicates feedlots paid as much as 320c/kg for yearling heifers.
Numbers lifted to 4400 head at Wagga Wagga on Monday and MLA reported feedlot buyers asserting their dominance, significantly influencing a big range of categories.
"Domestic buyers faced considerable challenges in their efforts to secure cattle weighing less than 500kg, grappling with trying to match the increasingly dear feedlot prices," MLA reported.
To highlight the lift, most feeder steers were 10c/kg to 20c/kg dearer.
Medium weight pens bought by feedlots ranged from 300c/kg to 367c/kg, while steers weighing between 330kg and 400kg topped 370c/kg.
"Lightweight steers destined for the paddock, reached a top price of 400c/kg averaging $1013 a head," MLA reported.
Most feeder heifers were also 10c/kg to 20c/kg and topped at 330c/kg.
