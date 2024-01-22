Gloucester Angus steers top at $1690, prices up $100 to $150

The market for all grades of cattle at Gloucester store sale sold to dearer trends, with the biggest gains in the Angus feeder steers selling $100 to $150 stronger than the previous sale, while cows with calves had similar gains.
James Gooch, Gooch Agencies, Gloucester, said 680 head were yarded, with yearling steers selling between $1100 and $1690, while weaner steers were priced between $600 and $1150.
Mr Gooch said heifers sold from $300 to $675 while cows with calves ranged between $1000 and $1750.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $1150 to $1830.
Rob Cutler of Belbora Creek via Gloucester, sold Angus feeder steers for the sale top of $1690 to Whyalla feedlot, Texas, Queensland.
Leo and Robyn Dillon, Craven, sold Angus weaner steers, 10 months, for $1150.
Nabiac Hay and Rural topped the cow with calf section with a pen of Angus selling for $1750 to OH and LA Ivers of Johns River.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey, Gloucester, said the good run of cattle yarded were mostly Angus yearlings.
He said A and B Management, Belbora, sold a run of Charolais/Shorthorn steers, EU accredited, topping at $1060 and averaging $900.
AM and MC O'Connor, Cedar Party, sold a run of Angus and Angus-cross weaners, with the steers topping at $1470 and the heifers reaching $1100.
Victoria Park Investments, Durness Station, Tea Gardens, sold a run of pregnancy-tested Angus heifers that topped at $1825, averaging $1730.
Buyers attended from Queensland, Coonamble, Casino, Walcha, Nowendoc, and Dungog, as well as local support.
