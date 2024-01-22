Dearer market pushes Maitland weaner steers to $1250 high

Cattle sold to a stronger trend during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said it was a mixed quality run of 800 cattle offered.
He said 200 weaner steers sold from $550 a head for the younger lines up to $1250 for the top quality calves.
Most averaged $850 and were $150 dearer than recent store sales.
Weaner heifers, offered in similar numbers to the steers, sold from $400 to $1100 and averaged $600.
Mr Easey said the weaner heifer prices were also about $150 dearer.
Yearling steers sold from $900 to $1400, averaged $1125, and were $100 dearer.
A yarding of 25 grown steers averaged $1300 and ranged from $1000 to $1440.
Unjoined heifers attracted bids from $900 to $1190, while most averaged $1000 and were $175 dearer.
The demand for pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers pushed prices up $200 and quality pens were knocked down for between $1300 and $1375.
The unjoined cow market varied and prices ranged from $750 to $1240, with most sales $100 dearer for an averaged of $950.
Three- to 10-year-old PTIC cows sold from $800 to $1375 and averaged $1125. Mr Easey said the PTIC cows were $200 dearer.
The cow with calf market lifted about $500 and most sold for between $900 and $2600 a unit.
A and J Greentree, Dungog, sold a good yard of Hereford cows with their first calves for $1775, while R and J Manning, Lower Belford, sold seven Angus-cross cows with their first calves for $1850.
Clayhill, Stroud, sold a run of Angus weaners with the steers topping at $1310 and the heifers selling to $950.
Mr Easey said there was a good buying group in attendance.
"Buyers competed in the sale from southern Queensland and western NSW, with strong support from the Hunter, Tamworth and the local area," he said.
He said there was a 100 per cent clearance during the auction.
The auction was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
