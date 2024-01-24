Take a critical look at the weather - and your farm plan - before knocking the BOM say the experts

Farmers across the state have voiced loud and long their displeasure with the Bureau of Meteorology.
They decry the weather forecasters for failing to promote this seasonal turnaround and causing the livestock crash of 2023 - which wiped $10 billion off the cattle market.
In fact, prices for stock dropped precipitously from January last year, a trend that was consolidated through August, September and October, which for many areas proved to be the three driest recorded.
Climate communicators have also voiced their opinion that clues to the seasonal turn-around were there, had those who were criticising also analysed the bureau's numerical models in the weeks before Christmas.
As a result, they have also been more vocal in reminding land managers to carry out due diligence ahead of major farming decisions, like de-stocking or crop sowing.
When it comes to making decisions based on weather forecasts, best practice involves an accurate inventory of key assets, like soil moisture and the value of inputs and outputs, advises NSW Department of Primary Industries leader of climate applications, Dr Anthony Clark.
For instance, the heavy falls in late December and early January were intense, with so much run-off that Dr Clark questions how much was even stored on-farm.
He said knowing your soil moisture will help make up a large portion of any stocking or cropping decisions and paddocks with green pick, but low soil moisture could only be assessed properly with a probe and push-test.
"Overall we are seeing soil moisture trends falling rapidly and now rising slowly," Mr Clark said.
"It' s a good step in the right direction, but if farmers are to make critical decisions they need in-field observations."
And when it came to consulting a weather forecast, Mr Clark said land managers should assess the skill of those numerical forecasts and compare models.
"Best practice involves multiple sources of information and careful evaluation of inputs and outputs," he said.
"The BOM and others have a great availability of information and are very good at piecing together complex modelling."
Having a plan and following it was also part of the puzzle, and something to which Charlie and Lou Clemson, Wongajong Ag, at Ardlethan, could attest.
They followed their on-farm plan when they decided to sow Sudan grass into bare patches across an 80ha lucerne paddock.
The result is a stunning summer crop, well over head height, which will feed Droughtmaster cows with calves at a time when most paddocks are bare.
"We didn't do it on the back of a forecast, this is a part of our plan," said Mr Clemson.
"My family have been dealing with the Australian climate for seven generations and we're still here farming, so we've got to make sure we can do that in the future."
While some continue to bag the BOM, others are digging through the past to make sense of this year's rare, but not unprecedented, seasonal flip.
This month, a number of seasonal climate forecasting experts from both Australia and overseas, have investigated every single El Nino event forecast for the past 70 years against the actual outcome.
Professor Roger Stone, chair of the Standing Committee on Services to Agriculture at the World Meteorological Organisation, said the current pattern in the upper atmosphere over the Pacific and Indian Oceans was similar to that in 1997/98 - when the 'El Nino of the Century' was forecast for Australia but failed to deliver.
"There was precedence for an El Nino of this intensity to overshoot Australia," he said. "We recognised it was happening in 1997 but that seemed to have been forgotten this time."
The bureau defends its reputation saying its forecast accuracy has consistently ranked in the top five in the world. The bureau's Australian weather model (ACCESS) ranks in the top four, alongside the European Union, United Kingdom and United States.
"On a seasonal timescale, the bureau's system is recognised as one of the best in the world. The bureau's high forecast accuracy is made possible by advanced computing power, more and better observations, continually improved models and the ability to run a range of weather and climate simulations or ensemble models to increase accuracy and reliability," said a spokesperson.
"The bureau's long-range forecasts for summer, issued in late November, indicated neutral to increased likelihood of above average rainfall across much of the continent for December and January."
The Land columnist Don White has been reporting on weather trends in these pages for 40 years and describes the moment as "part of the joys of weather".
"What we are seeing at the moment is a complicating factor, that people want to ignore, called climate change.
"Globally we are getting warmer and along with this so, too, are the waters around Australia."
Mr White points out that the Bureau of Meteorology was reluctant to call the looming El Nino last spring because its behaviour was unusual, with warmer that normal sea surface temperatures in the Coral Sea and the Tasman, whereas in a typical El Nino those seas would have been cooler.
Mr White noticed the uptick in sea surface temperatures off eastern Australia in October, during the driest September/October in recorded history.
"Above average ocean temperatures always means more rainfall," he said, pointing out that this anomaly is greater than at anytime in recorded history. "Sea surface temperatures are a complicating factor."
In future, more years with warm surface water than cold years could perhaps mean increased rain for Australia.
"The trend is up decade by decade," he said."The atmosphere has more moisture as the evaporation off our oceans increases."
