The Land
Home/News

Take a critical look at the weather - and your farm plan - before knocking the BOM say the experts

By Jamie Brown, Shan Goodwin and Helen Decosta
January 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie and Lou Clemson, Wongajong Ag, Ardlethan, made an on-farm decision to plant Sudan grass ahead of summer, based on an understanding of their own soil moisture rather than the season outlook. Photo: Helen DeCosta
Charlie and Lou Clemson, Wongajong Ag, Ardlethan, made an on-farm decision to plant Sudan grass ahead of summer, based on an understanding of their own soil moisture rather than the season outlook. Photo: Helen DeCosta

Farmers across the state have voiced loud and long their displeasure with the Bureau of Meteorology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.