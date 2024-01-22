The Land
Home/Cropping

Stockfeed prices soften $20/t

By Chris Johnson, Awb Cargill
January 23 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the last dribs and drabs of the Victorian and South Australian harvest finally making it into the bin, its about time we called harvest done for another year. File picture.
With the last dribs and drabs of the Victorian and South Australian harvest finally making it into the bin, its about time we called harvest done for another year. File picture.

With a scorcher this week across northern NSW and southern Queensland, the possibility of yet another cyclone bringing rain to central Queensland, those famous words "droughts and flooding rains", never seem truer than the start we are having to 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.