Stockfeed prices soften $20/t

With a scorcher this week across northern NSW and southern Queensland, the possibility of yet another cyclone bringing rain to central Queensland, those famous words "droughts and flooding rains", never seem truer than the start we are having to 2024.
With the last dribs and drabs of the Victorian and South Australian harvest finally making it into the bin, its about time we called harvest done for another year.
Moisture profiles have been building across much of the eastern seaboard, and with most having finally returned home after the festive season holidays, its spray rigs at the ready to get on top of those summer weeds, and conserve as much moisture as possible for the next season's plant, which will be just around the corner.
Prices for wheat and barley continue to be pressured lower with a lack of demand both locally and internationally.
Global production and ending stocks of wheat was increased in the January US Department of Agriculture report, and while total coarse grains production and ending stocks increased, barley did get a bit of a trim.
Feedlot consumers remain well covered, as the number of cattle on feed remain below capacity, reducing consumption day to day.
Prices are $15 to $20 a tonne less that when we went on the Christmas break, at $400/t delivered Darling Downs and $360/t Liverpool Plains for stock feed wheat (SFW1) delivered March/April.
Higher protein grades have suffered even larger losses, and as that demand wanes more of those tonnes will need to turn to the feed markets to find a home.
With an abundance feed grains globally, we have seen some weakening in barley prices locally, but that has not been as significant as the decline in wheat prices post Christmas at $395/t on the Downs and $370's on the Liverpool Plains.
A surplus malt supply in southern NSW, Victoria and South Australia is likely to weigh on feed barley prices if growers look to sell some this grain in the next couple of months, unless we see some further export interest into China.
Canola prices have been the most resilient since the start of the year, with most port zones up $20/t since the start of the new year.
While world soybean production is forecast to grow to record highs, canola production is forecast to drop, following several years of outstanding production.
Demand for vegetable oil for sustainable biofuel production seems the likely driver here at the moment, along with the expectation that European buyers will be calling on Australian seed to fill their supply gap prior to the northern hemisphere harvest.
Sorghum crops from the Darling Downs to the Liverpool Plains, have been making some outstanding progress, given only a couple of months back, it seemed like we would be lucky to grow much of a crop at all.
Production estimates now range between 1.5 and two million tonnes, and we would favour the higher end of the range with central Queensland sorghum planting to kick into gear in the next couple of weeks.
Prices have pulled back on the growing crop size, having to compete with a large US crop currently being delivered to Asian buyers.
Some early planted crops around Moree and the Downs have started to come off and are attracting a premium over the traditional (March to July) delivery period in the container packing market.
