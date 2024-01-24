Cows set to push past 300c/kg in the saleyards

There's real value in cows that could mean prices rise beyond 300 cents a kilogram (liveweight) in the auction pens with the prospect of large parts of Queensland receiving a deluge from Cyclone Kirrily later this week.
Tamworth agent Neil Watson said there had been a big rise in cows for slaughter, and he was receiving unprecedented inquiry for breeding cows.
Mr Watson was prepared to "make a bold statement that cows could go beyond 300c/kg and very soon".
"The US is crying out for cows [meat], and rain in the north from the tropical cyclone shows there are very good times ahead," he said.
"It's got that way a good steer makes between $1200 to $1400.
"A cow that is about to throw a calf or with a calf at foot is about $2000, and there's got to be better value there."
Mr Watson said the days when cows were making $4000 were not sustainable, and he would not like to see a return to those prices.
"If we could get $1500 for a steer, $2000 for a pregnancy-tested heifer and $2500 to $3000 for a cow, then we'd be in a sustainable position for producers and processors," he said.
"It's where the market needs to be, I don't think people will expect prices to be where they were a couple of years ago.
"We're looking at a wet February and March, and that's going to give a lot of confidence.
Wagga Regional Livestock principal Isaac Hill said prices for cows in the Wagga saleyards were rising, and supply was limited.
"They're not yarding any significant numbers of cows at present," Mr Hill said.
"Cows used to be about 30 per cent of the yarding; now they're about 15pc.
"Last year, in a yarding of 4000 head, at least 1200 would be cows.
"Now they're yarding 4500 head and only 600 of them are cows.
"We're seeing 90 per cent of the cows (at Wagga) selling between 245c/kg to 275c/kg. On Monday, cows were making between 275c/kg to 280c/kg; there was a 10c/kg lift in value."
Purtle Plevey Agencies principal Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said cows were becoming an option for producers as feeder cattle and weaner steers continued to rise in price.
"In Gunnedah, heavy feeders made 370c/kg; we haven't seen that for a while," Mr Purtle said.
"Cows were making 270c/kg.
"The season is patchy in Queensland, but it could all change if they get the next change [from Cyclone Kirrily].
"If it [the season] all welds up, the whole story will be good."
There were 2250 head yarded at Gunnedah on Tuesday, but only about 300 were cows.
Mr Purtle said the prospect of an excellent start to autumn forage crops like oats will also give producers increased confidence.
