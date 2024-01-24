The Land
Cows set to push past 300c/kg in the saleyards

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 25 2024 - 6:45am
Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, with 52 Angus cows with calves that made $2400 a unit at the Tamworth store sale last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
There's real value in cows that could mean prices rise beyond 300 cents a kilogram (liveweight) in the auction pens with the prospect of large parts of Queensland receiving a deluge from Cyclone Kirrily later this week.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

