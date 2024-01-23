'I'm chomping at the bit': Tamworth cowboy looking to rope title trifecta

The 2023 rodeo season has taken Josh Rindfleish all over the country and could culminate in not one but three national titles, and see him crowned the best cowboy in the country.
The Tamworth cowboy heads into the ABCRA National Finals, which begin at AELEC on Thursday night, No.1 on the standings in the Rope and Tie, Team Roping Heeler, and All Round Cowboy.
He is assured of collecting the buckle in the rope and tie, carrying in a $6,000 dollar lead, but can be overtaken in the other two.
But whatever transpires over the three nights, the 29-year-old has succeeded his expectations.
His goal was to win the rope and tie title.
He never thought he'd ever be leading the allround, "let alone hopefully winning it".
"That's the pinnacle for any cowboy, if you can win the allround," Rindfleish said, when asked what it would mean to him to win.
"That's what we all aspire to do," he said.
But he knows nothing is certain, especially with multiple allround title-winner Heath Nichols and Jock Bone-Langdon, on his heels.
It is somewhat new territory for the former Oxley High student.
While he has won titles in other associations, he's never won an ABCRA one before. The closest he's been is runner-up in the team roping heeler one year.
Accumulating in excess of $11,000 in winnings for the season, Rindfleish's dominance is all the more impressive for the fact that he has only been doing rope and tie seriously for about two years.
His season of success saw him travel all over NSW, as well as to Queensland and Victoria to compete, and even as west as you can get, doing a few rodeos in Western Australia.
It's part and parcel of the rodeo life that he first fell in love with as a teenager, after following friends into the sport.
He can still remember his first rodeo - it was at Coonamble in 2007 and he was 13.
"It's like home," he said.
"I don't really know what I'd do without rodeoing to be honest."
One of the things he loves is that it is just like "a massive family".
Sure they are competitive but they all support each other; as he was reminded this season.
When his horse "went sore" and he was looking like being stuck without a horse, a good mate of his, Sally Nichols (nee Pilgrim) lent him her old horse, Pep Daddy, to compete on.
He also rides another of her horses, Duckhampton, or Goose as he is affectionately known, in the team roping.
Rindfleish expressed this thanks to Nichols, as well as fellow WA travelling companion Erin Williams for their support over the season.
"Without them pushing me along and making me travel, plus Sal lending me her great horses, I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.
It will be his second straight finals as a local after moving back from the Central Coast, where he had been living for 10 years whilst working in Sydney as a scaffolder, two-and-a-half years ago, and he can't wait.
"I'm chomping at the bit pretty big time to get there and see what happens," he said.
"I don't like to jinx myself or anything like that so we'll just let it roll and if it's in my court, it's in my court."
It will be a busy three nights with Rindfleish also getting a late call-up for the steer wrestling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.