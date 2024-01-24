Fire ants are moving south quicker than thought

The painful discovery of a Red Imported Fire Ant nest south of Ballina last Friday comes as yet another reminder of the need to do much more on biosecurity control.
These aggressive, reddish-brown ants are just 2-6mm in length but will swarm and sting the victim viciously and repeatedly if disturbed, causing the sensation of being on fire. The potential to induce anaphylaxis and death qualifies these pests as a serious and imminent risk not to just to animals and the environment, but to the people of NSW. Pets, workers, friends and family across the state are at their mercy if they are not eradicated swiftly.
Two months after they were first detected in NSW these insidious pests have travelled 100km south. At this rate, they could be at Newcastle, Coonabarabran, or Moree by the end of the year. This means fire ants present a critical threat to the state's agricultural production and natural resources. Tougher control and eradication efforts to manage these pests must be expedited for the nation, having already been failed by Queensland's decades of inadequacy, now placing our biosecurity controls under pressure. Farmers pay their levies for these biosecurity services, but they question their effectiveness when incursions just keep coming.
Alongside the urgent need for governments to seriously ramp up eradication efforts and back a more robust biosecurity program, there is also a need for greater awareness and education within the community as the state comes face to face with this insidious species.
This is why we have called for more resources for the Department of Primary Industries, so they can effectively communicate what people should - and should not - do.
Those living or working in border communities must stay vigilant and report any suspected fire ant sightings to the DPI, while any type of vehicles from the infested zone must be considered a potential vector for fire ants. They say prevention is better than the cure - the time to act decisively on fire ants is now.
