The Land
Opinion

Fire ants are moving south quicker than thought

January 25 2024 - 6:00am
Red Imported Fire Ants are on the move south and faster than thought: Photo: Canberra Times
The painful discovery of a Red Imported Fire Ant nest south of Ballina last Friday comes as yet another reminder of the need to do much more on biosecurity control.

