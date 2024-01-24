Fire ants are moving south quicker than thought

Two months after they were first detected in NSW these insidious pests have travelled 100km south. At this rate, they could be at Newcastle, Coonabarabran, or Moree by the end of the year. This means fire ants present a critical threat to the state's agricultural production and natural resources. Tougher control and eradication efforts to manage these pests must be expedited for the nation, having already been failed by Queensland's decades of inadequacy, now placing our biosecurity controls under pressure. Farmers pay their levies for these biosecurity services, but they question their effectiveness when incursions just keep coming.