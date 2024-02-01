The Land
Home/Beef

Angus cadetships give youth relevant industry experience

By Ruth Schwager
February 1 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AuctionsPlus cadetship recipients Bonnie Cox and Josie Cox. Picture supplied
AuctionsPlus cadetship recipients Bonnie Cox and Josie Cox. Picture supplied

YOUNG people wanting to get into the beef industry are getting hands-on experience through the Angus Foundation industry cadetships that provide professional development opportunities for young beef breeders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.