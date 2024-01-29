Herd transformation to pure Angus

While their focus remains on turning off prime Angus cattle, Robert and Angela Landers are taking a new approach to how they produce beef.
The traditional Hereford breeders transformed their commercial herd into predominantly Angus 20 years ago, and couldn't be happier with their decision.
Operating their 3000-hectare cattle operation over a number of properties in the Glen Innes region, the Landers family are an excellent example of loving the job you do.
There is a genuine joy in their voices as they describe the satisfaction in looking over a line of quality Angus heifers, or cows and newborn calves grazing in natural pastures on a New England mountainside.
"There is nothing better than breeding quality cattle: It's just a lovely process," Mrs Landers said.
She said after the 2019 drought they started down the path of regeneration, regularly undertaking soil tests, using minimal chemicals, and embracing the mindset of looking after their land, as well as their cattle.
At Crosmaglen, the Landers practise rotational grazing running larger mobs in smaller paddocks.
"We did take our cows out of the paddock and into a lotfeeding situation in September, to preserve our pastures, hoping to keep some grass cover and be rain ready, but we only got 10mm for that month. However we've received 185mm since, and pastures have responded well," Mr Landers said.
"We fed early and kept our grass a little bit, but now the cows are out on a rotation."
Mr Landers said beef was a great product and they endeavoured to produce the best possible. "We are very keen on producing good quality, nutrient-dense food and beef cattle are a great protein source."
We are very keen on producing good quality, nutrient-dense food and beef cattle are a great protein source.- Robert Landers, Glen Innes, NSW
Running about 800 Angus breeders between their home place, Crossmaglen, (1000ha) and nearby Brumford (1000ha), Mr Landers said they got down to about 400 in 2019, but rebuilt their herd from there.
"My grandfather, Desmond Landers, bought Crossmaglen in 1956 and initially had a fine wool Merino flock, and my parents, John and Eileen, added neighbouring properties over the years," he said.
"My parents are still very active and are a great help. My dad John, at 88, still drives all the machinery and runs his own cattle. My mother Eileen, at 85, still teaches at the local primary school four days a week.
"We are really excited that our son, Dan, is also a keen farmer and he lives on and manages Brumford, as well as managing our AI program and our off-farm contract hay-baling business, which is also for drought preparedness."
Their three daughters, Rebecca, Corrine and Melanie, all live off-farm, but the Landers' are ably assisted by three hard working staff who help with every facet of our enterprise.
Mr Landers said the traits they admired most about Angus included temperament, calving ease and marketability.
"They are great all-rounders. We have run Angus cattle for about 20 years. Initially we had a Hereford herd and then moved into Angus bulls for our heifers," he said.
Aiming for the EU feeder market, Mr Landers said they typically turned off steers between 460 and 480 kilograms.
"We target the EU feeder steer market mainly selling to a range of feedlots. Our heifers are retained in either an AI program as replacements, some sold PTIC on AuctionsPlus or as feeders. We really like the ability to be able to offer a premium Angus EU weaner if we need to, normally selling at Glen Innes weaner sales, which attracts good competition," he said.
Sourcing their bulls from various studs including Jim and Jackie Wedge's Ascot stud, at Warwick, and their neighbours, Sally and Greg Chappell, Dulverton stud, as well as Yarraford, the Landers' Angus progeny speak for themselves.
"We are very proud when we sell a good run of cattle," Mrs Landers said.
"Ascot has got beautiful cattle. I'm very happy with the calves on the ground from Ascot, and we also bought an Ascot stud heifer last year for our AI program. We've also currently got 120 heifers lined up for our program using straws from Dulverton sires," Mr Landers said.
With an annual rainfall in the vicinity of 800 to 850 millimetres, he said, speaking in December, they had received only half that, describing the current weather conditions as very challenging.
"But then over the past two years it's been double. With the seasons so changeable, stocking rates are also one of our biggest challenges, especially when you run a breeding herd. We don't really trade cattle, so trying to even out our carrying capacity is a real challenge."
At 1050m above sea level, their country is a mix of black, basalt and Traprock soils through to undulating with a lighter diorite soil, sustaining quality pastures.
"We do have a lot of improved pastures, including fescue and phalaris clovers, and we do supplementary feed when required," Mr Landers said.
"We are well set up with mixer wagons and bunkers that we can feed with, but we mainly use our mixer wagons when we yard wean, as we like to feed our calves a ration at that point."
A major move by the family last year was to get out of sheep. Traditionally running a large fine wool Merino flock and in more recent years a smaller crossbred flock, they now just concentrate on their Angus herd.
"We faced trying to find shearers, and we had very dry conditions at the start of 2023. We were lotfeeding our lambs that we had. It was tough work and it just seemed like the right time. It's probably been a pretty good decision actually," Mr Landers said.
"Cattle are so much smarter and personable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.