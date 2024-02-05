The Land
Home/Beef

Young Angus breeder enjoys trip of a lifetime to NZ

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
February 6 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Australia Trans Tasman youth bursary recipient, Damien Thomson, Yass, undertook his 26-day tour of New Zealand in January, 2023, describing it as 'the trip of a lifetime'. Picture supplied
Angus Australia Trans Tasman youth bursary recipient, Damien Thomson, Yass, undertook his 26-day tour of New Zealand in January, 2023, describing it as 'the trip of a lifetime'. Picture supplied

Describing his trip to New Zealand as one of the best experiences of his life, Damien Thomson has clear goals after winning the 2021 Angus Australia Trans-Tasman bursary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.