The Land
Home/News

Inglis Classic represents value for astute buyers

By Virginia Harvey
January 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Inglis Classic Yearling Sale's reputation - the initial live auction of the year in Sydney - continues to grow judging by the racing results of its graduates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.