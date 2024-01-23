Inglis Classic represents value for astute buyers

The Inglis Classic Yearling Sale's reputation - the initial live auction of the year in Sydney - continues to grow judging by the racing results of its graduates.
This year's edition is scheduled to run over three days from Sunday, February 11.
Earlier graduates include well-known star stallions I Am Invincible, Extreme Choice, and Choisir, as well as younger sires Brazen Beau, Hellbent and Castelvecchio.
Then there is Golden Slipper winner She Will Reign, group one winners Yankee Rose and In Her Time, and multi-million-dollar earners Vow And Declare (Melbourne Cup) and Classique Legend (The Everest).
More recently, Classic graduates include group one winners Pride Of Jenni and Mazu, also stakes winners Roots, Opal Ridge, Buenos Noches, Democracy Manifest and Veight.
"The value on offer is just incredible, with the sale producing more Australian stakes winners since 2018 that could have been bought for $100,000 or less than any other sale," Inglis Bloodstock chief executive Sebastian Hutch said.
"Also consider that star Classic graduates over the past 12 months, Pride Of Jenni, Buenos Noches, Palaisipan, Opal Ridge and Beauty Eternal would between them have cost $350,000 to buy - none more than $100,000 individually - and have won over $10.4 million in prizemoney."
This year's sale consists of 808 catalogues lots which represent 110 different stallions, to be offered via 79 vendors.
The sale follows Randwick's Saturday meeting, its 10 event program featuring the $2 million Inglis Millennium, a race restricted to Inglis yearling sale graduates nominated for the Inglis Race Series.
Stock by first crop Australian-bred sire Time To Reign - which stands for $9900 at Kingstar Farm near Denman - proved popular with buyers at the recently concluded Magic Million Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
During one session at the Magic Millions Book One offering, three yearlings by Time To Reign sold, which averaged $160,000 with a top of $230,000, an outstanding return from a modest $9900 service fee.
By Snitzel's short-lived sire Time For War, Time To Reign was a precocious two-year-old, winning the ATC Silver Slipper Stakes-G2.
He is a half-brother to champion Australian juvenile and Golden Slipper winner She Will Reign.
Time To Reign has eight catalogued lots in the forthcoming Classic Yearling Sale.
A huge throng of racing industry participants turned out for the celebration/funeral of well-known local Thoroughbred identity, Ray "Icy" Canham, at the Catholic Church in his home town of Coonamble recently, following his passing to cancer at age 72.
Over the years, I would come across Icy - regularly at Louth, Coonamble, Dubbo, or some other country meet - and the long-time likeable horseman always made time for a chat.
He was "the starter" of tens of thousands of races across the state, in a career that spanned more than 30 years but predominantly in the Central and Western Districts.
Born and raised in Coonamble, Icy first became dedicated to the racing industry when he was apprenticed to become a jockey to the late iconic Western District trainer Johnny Lundholm.
Icy rode more than 100 winners in a short riding career, but after his weight increased and a serious fall, which resulted in a broken leg, he called a halt to his career.
Soon after, Icy took up a role with the then Western Racing Association and began his tenure as the region's starter, which saw him start thousands of races around the state.
Country Victorian conditioner Peter Stokes, who trains at Pakenham, prepared the first winner of young I Am Invincible stallion I Am Immortal when his daughter I Am Velvet won at her home track last week.
One of only four starters by her sire, I Am Velvet belongs to the first crop of two-year-olds sired by I Am Immortal, which stands at the Adam Sangster-owned and operated Swettenham Stud near Nagambie.
Only starting on six occasions, I Am Immortal won two races as a juvenile - the MRC Blue Diamond Prelude-G3 and Blue Diamond Preview-LR.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.