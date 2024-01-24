Reflecting on 200 years of Angus

Looking back on how far the Angus breed has come is a humbling thought, and it's fair to say the breed has gone from strength to strength.
The year 2024 represents 200 years of Angus in Australia.
The first eight Angus heifers arrived in Hobart in 1824 and today Angus Australia has in excess of 130,000 registered females, and is the largest breed society in Australia.
Angus Australia extension officer Jake Phillips said it is an inspiring story and a proud accomplishment.
Mr Phillips is passionate about the evolution of Angus. He said for him, looking back, it is the investment in research and development that has contributed significantly to the modern day success of the breed.
"Angus has been at the forefront of the industry, and has seen significant genetic and phenotypic improvements over the past 20 years, which is why we are well positioned for the future, and any potential future headwinds in our industry," Mr Phillips said.
He said reflecting on how the breed has changed over time is important for future growth.
"The growth of Angus Australia and Angus cattle in the industry has been leveraged off a reasonably stable membership base," he said.
"What this says to me is that members have invested a lot of resources, time, effort, passion and love into doing more, and that the growth hasn't necessarily come from an expanding seedstock membership.
"So it's a good sign that we have the right people on board who can use the tools to produce more."
The Angus breed has more genomic profiles and information on phenotypic traits than ever before and people are lapping up the data, with 1.6 million people using the Angus database to search animals each year.
"People are collecting more, measuring more and we've got more information than we have ever had."
From a commercial perspective, there are significant numbers coming through HeiferSELECT, so much so, that if HeiferSELECT were a breed society, it would be in the largest few within Australia.
Mr Phillips said there has been no real significant change in birth weight in Angus cattle over the past 20 years on the breed average.
However, the breed has achieved a more than 2pc increase in calving ease across two-year-old heifers.
On the flipside, weaning weights have increased by 20 kilograms in 200-day weight, a 36kg increase in 400-day weight, and a 40kg increase in 600-day weight since 2003.
"So more sale weight, increased mating weights, increased turn-off weights and for no costs in birth weight or calving ease, it is a great success story," Mr Phillips said.
Gestation length has also reduced, with modern Angus cows now calving two-and-a-half-days earlier than those from 2003.
Mature cow weight has also increased by 40kg in the same time period.
"As a breed we have shifted the dial, with an increase of more than four centimetres of eye muscle area, so this is trending in the right direction as well," he said.
Rump fat P8 is benchmarked on Angus steers which have genetically plateaued.
"While genetically similar to 20 years ago, interestingly, phenotypically we have seen a slight increase in fatness, I think we could put that down to the amount of education on nutrition, pasture management and management of our cattle."
Other important increases include more than 15pc extra intramuscular fat genetically, an additional 30kg of carcase at 750 days, as well as an increase in net feed intake.
Docility is rated by commercial producers as the number one most important trait.
On average Angus cattle have improved their docility by 3pc in 20 years, and significantly since 2017.
Mr Phillips said the Angus family is tight-knit, yet also an inclusive community that has worked together to drive these results.
"We are all in this together, and we have a really great opportunity to leverage the data, leverage the numbers that we've got in the industry, and leverage the people around us.
"We've got the most of all of these three things and that's a great strategic advantage as a breed."
Mr Phillips said the Angus breed and people within the breed need to continue to adapt and evolve.
"In 30 years' time, I want to look my child in the eye and say: 'I and we have done everything we possibly could for the breed'."
"So I challenge you to leave our industry in a better place than when we found it."
