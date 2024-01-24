The Land
Reflecting on 200 years of Angus

By Georgia Cameron
January 25 2024 - 6:00am
Bald Blair Rowa was the 1952 Champion Bull at Brisbane Royal National Exhibition. It was sired by Wallah Ottawa, which was the 1947 and 1948 champion. Picture supplied
Looking back on how far the Angus breed has come is a humbling thought, and it's fair to say the breed has gone from strength to strength.

