Inducting your new bull properly

Bulls are the workhorses of cow-and-calf operations, their ability to reproduce is paramount to productivity and ultimately profitability.
Doing your homework on bull selection, prior to sale day, is advice that is continually reiterated within the industry, and rightly so, as these pre-purchase considerations are critical to your breeding operation.
Bull selection takes some time and thought, from considering the genetic packages on offer, and how each could complement your breeding objectives, coupled with the structural soundness of the investment, and the docility of the animal.
However, the importance of a proper induction into your operation, post-sale is often an overlooked, yet vital step, which can contribute to a bull's overall performance.
AHN Consulting veterinarian and nutritionist Jillian Kelly said while you may consider all the steps in selecting your bull, a crucial part of bull preparation starts once you take the bull home.
"Semen production starts 60 days out from when it is actually needed, so the bull preparation process pre-joining requires time and planning," Dr Kelly said.
"You cannot just bring a bull home and throw him out with the cows; the bull will require a couple of months to acclimatise to the conditions."
Dr Kelly said considering the drier conditions throughout parts of NSW, the majority of bulls prepared for sale would have been grain fed, and this requires careful nutrition considerations for purchasers.
"Grain-fed bulls will require a transition period from the ration onto paddock feed, and time to allow those rumen bugs to adjust.
"If you are drought feeding a grain ration at home, this will also require careful transitioning so you don't run into acidosis problems. If your bull is subject to acidosis, he can run a fever and this can affect semen production for up to eight weeks."
Dr Kelly said there are other simple adjustment processes that are often not considered.
For example, bulls that have never drunk from a dam before, go without water because they aren't familiar with their new environment.
"Don't underestimate the importance of making them familiar with their new paddock, showing them where the water is, getting them to drink, and mixing them with the other bulls in the joining cohort, so they develop their pecking order prior to joining," she said.
Dr Kelly said when you buy a bull, you are buying an athlete, and they need to be conditioned and well looked after in order to perform for your business.
"At the point of joining bulls are performing like an athlete, so they can't be too fat, or too skinny. They need to be well prepared and at an optimum level of health for their reproductive purpose."
Dr Kelly said Vibriosis is one of the most damaging reproductive diseases that is sexually transmitted.
"It's important bulls are fully vaccinated for Vibriosis prior to mating. While often bulls are accompanied with health tests, it is good to check this in the catalogue or with the stud."
"If you have a vaccination program on your farm, then the preparation period of 60 to 90 days prior to joining is your window to administer any health boosters annually, going forward."
Dr Kelly said when it comes to feeding your bulls pre-joining, you can't just put grain out and hope for the best.
"You actually need to put some science behind it and get it right so that you don't cause problems."
A well-prepared bull which stands up to his task, initially starts with developing a solid relationship with your seedstock producer.
"Your seedstock producer is there to help you get the best results, so talk with them and ask questions about how their bulls are fed and housed during sale preparation.
This is the best way to get an idea about what preparations might be necessary on your end once you receive the bull.
"Talking to them about what you want, and what sort of conditions you're going to run those bulls in, will be beneficial, and lead to them helping you, to select the best bulls to make that happen."
The Australian Cattle Veterinarians Association administers the standardised Bullcheck Veterinary Bull Breeding Soundness Evaluation scheme.
Dr Kelly said it's a good idea to buy a bull that has been independently assessed as fit to join.
