Inducting your new bull properly

By Georgia Cameron
January 27 2024 - 6:00pm
AHN Consulting livestock veterinarian and nutritionist Jillian Kelly. Picture supplied
Bulls are the workhorses of cow-and-calf operations, their ability to reproduce is paramount to productivity and ultimately profitability.

