There's more work to be done

The future sustainability of the Angus breed starts with a focus on cow efficiency and productivity.
Harry Lawson, Lawsons Angus, said there is still plenty of work for seedstock producers to do to improve the breed's feed efficiency traits, and aim towards creating a sustainable and more efficient Angus cow herd.
He said cow size dictates so many critical parts to a beef business, including feed costs, fertility, drought tolerance and emissions, and there is a direct correlation with cow size, feed intake and emissions.
Once producers have made the decision on what cow size is best for their production system the next frontier in beef selection is feed efficiency.
Mr Lawson said as cow-and-calf producers start to calculate their carbon emissions output, they will soon realise the need to improve the efficiency of their breeders.
"In most beef herds methane output from livestock accounts for about 80 per cent of total emissions for that business," he said.
"In a whole farm approach to reducing your carbon footprint things like grazing systems, use of nitrogen fertiliser, fuel consumption are all important but methane has by far the biggest impact.
"As producers we need to start to measure and understand methane and the impact on our carbon footprint.
"We can have two cows (or progeny) that are the same weight and one requires 25pc less feed to do the same job."
Mr Lawson said the selection for moderate cows with fast growing progeny that are also good for Net Feed Intake (NFI) is the key to improving emissions intensity (amount of methane per kilogram of beef produced).
"We want to encourage more Angus seedstock producers to get on board and invest in conducting feed efficiency trials within their stud herd," he said.
"The genetic progress of commercial producers is largely dictated by the bulls that they buy, and I don't think it's a viable option for commercial breeders to conduct the feed efficiency trials themselves.
"It involves a lot of capital to set up and ties up a lot of labour and resources.
"The Angus Sire Benchmarking Program (ASBP) has done a tremendous job in testing sires for NFI.
"The issue is that the information has largely been ignored by industry and we need more seedstock herds to also start testing bulls."
Mr Lawson said they have tested about 600 bulls in their on-farm Vytelle feed efficiency testing unit and have a good handle on where they sit, on an individual sire and herd basis through Vytelle's global genetic evaluation system for NFI.
"In the trials we measure dry matter intake, average daily gain, feed conversion and at the conclusion of the trial we can calculate NFI and see where these animals rank in the global beef population (all breeds).
"There is lots of scope for improvement in our own herd and in the Angus breed.
"More people need to test, as we think it's something the breed really needs to embrace.
"Having feed efficient cattle really does align with better productivity and lowering your carbon footprint."
In Mr Lawson's opinion, seedstock producers need to take on the hard work of conducting the trials.
"If we can implement this selection pressure, then by default the bulls should be producing daughters that are more and more efficient for the commercial producers.
"Overall, a lot more phenotypes need to be collected, as the genomics predictions for feed efficiency are still not great.
"I think down the track there are probably opportunities for commercial breeders, who want to put more selection pressure on feed efficiency, to use commercial DNA testing in their own herds as well."
For Lawsons Angus, they are looking at a 10-year journey, however they believe it is crucial to the future sustainability of the breed.
"These traits are moderately heritable so you can make good progress.
"Having moderate, efficient, and fertile cows is absolutely crucial for commercial producers' economic survival, but it is also the best way to reduce your methane output per kilo of beef produced.
"What really stands out for me and what I also think is misunderstood the most, is that within the beef supply chain, it's the cows that are the biggest emitters."
