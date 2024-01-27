The Land
Home/Beef

There's more work to be done

By Georgia Cameron
January 28 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Improved feed efficiency traits are key to the future of Angus beef. Picture supplied
Improved feed efficiency traits are key to the future of Angus beef. Picture supplied

The future sustainability of the Angus breed starts with a focus on cow efficiency and productivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.