Power and the passion

A butcher of 46 years and a cattleman for his lifetime, at 81 years of age, Brian Sirl is a proud Angus commercial breeder, and he reflects on the great improvements made within the breed over the years.
Brian and wife Norma purchased Springbrook, their first property, in 1983 to complement their butcher shop in Bega, NSW.
Mr Sirl said Angus cattle carcase traits have certainly improved a lot from when he first started processing Angus beef through his shop.
"Years ago when I first got the butcher shop, Angus were very short and thick types of cattle but now they have much more stretch and come with a lot more muscle," Mr Sirl said.
"Angus carcases coming through the shop were always good, although there didn't seem to be enough ribs to make a nice rolled roast in those days. They have really improved them quite a lot from back then, from a butcher's point of view."
Springbrook is spread across 405 hectares and they run 200 Angus breeders along the Bemboka River near Bega. The Sirls operate a self-replacing herd and have been buying their bulls from Sparta Angus for 30 years. Temperament, doing-ability and conformation are the main considerations for their cattle.
"We have a very good relationship with Sparta Angus, they know our criteria well and we are always happy with their bulls," Mr Sirl said. "We are very fortunate to use the Sparta cattle, and they have always sent us down the right product to use over our herd.
"We don't always get down to view the bulls, so it is quite a big thing to ask them to send us a bull sight unseen, and be confident that they know what we need. We like a good solid sort, something with a lot of hind-end muscle, spring across the backbone and a good wide muzzle."
Mr Sirl said as a butcher he looks at bulls differently to most people.
"I tend to focus on the meat value of the animal, which is at their backend."
The Sirls processed their own Angus vealers through their butcher shop, which is still in operation today, but they have since sold the business.
"We tried other breeds when we started out but Angus suited us right down to the ground, mainly because of for their quiet temperament ," Mr Sirl said.
Their steers are now sold directly to feedlots with some very favourable reports and feedback from buyers. The steers are grown out on grass to 14 months and weigh between 450 and 500 kilograms on feedlot entry.
Mr Sirl said their country includes undulating hills and is good fattening country, and cattle do very well on a mixture of natural grasses and improved pastures. This year the Sirls have been feeding out some silage, as well as good quality clover hay.
"Our cows are holding their condition together very well at the moment, considering the current drought conditions," he said.
"I don't like poor cattle, it costs a lot to feed, but I like to keep my cattle in good condition and support them during a dry time. When things turn around you still have your breeding herd and your calves are still coming along at the right time."
The Sirls calve once a year during winter to avoid any scours or pinkeye issues.
"We found out years ago that spring wasn't a good calving time for us, so we changed to a June calving, it suits our system a lot better.
"While prices are back a lot from last year (2022), Angus cattle are always the first to jump back up in price at the sale yards, and that is why we've got them."
Mr Sirl is a member of the Bullock Drivers League and training his young bullock team keeps him busy in between the beef operation. Breaking in bullocks is an old tradition passed down from his father, who spent his life working in the bush with bullock teams.
Mr Sirl said it takes a lot of time and patience to break in the bullocks. He buys his bullock team prospects from a dairy farmer when the bull calves are three months old. He feeds up the steers, breaks them in, puts collars and eventually yokes on them.
"It's a hobby and I simply enjoy keeping the tradition alive," he said.
"My father was in the bush and we used to pull out bridge timber, cut posts and sleepers out of the bush.
"We cut power poles from Bega to Cooma and put the very first line in. I then worked on the new line that was put in which was all cement and steel, so I have been around a while."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.