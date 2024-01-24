Water trigger expansion good for farmers

In what has been labelled a win for farmers, the Federal Government will fast track legislation to expand the "water trigger" to include all gas projects.
Originally the water trigger only set off further assessments when a coal seam gas (CSG) project may have affected water, not applying to any other types of fossil fuel gas projects.
Introduced to address a perceived gap in the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act), amid public concern about the impacts to water resources of CSG and large coal mining development, the water trigger was added.
Unconventional gas projects, like shale gas, are not currently covered by the water trigger with the new legislation aimed at having them assessed for their impacts on critical water resources.
Farmers for Climate Action CEO, Natalie Collard, said the move by the Federal Government to protect farmers' water was great to see.
"We need farmers' water to be protected if we're to keep farmers farming," Ms Collard said.
"We called for the expansion of the water trigger and we're very pleased the government has listened.
"Farmers face threats from droughts made worse by climate change as well as fossil fuel projects which affect underground water.
"Access to water is getting more important each year as climate change hurts water availability, and we can't afford to lose precious supplies to fossil fuel projects."
Nick Savage, NSW Farmers environment policy director, said access to productive water was essential for farmers on this incredibly dry continent.
"NSW Farmers concern around gas extraction is based on the potential threat to water security and quality for farmers," he said.
"Accordingly, we support robust scientific examination of any gas development that has the potential to threaten groundwater."
The bills to expand the water trigger were introduced by Dr Sophie Scamps MP (Independent) and Senator Sarah Hanson-Young (Australian Greens).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.