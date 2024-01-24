The Land
Popular SA wool advisor dies suddenly

January 24 2024 - 3:00pm
Simon Seppelt is being remembered as a loyal, dedicated member of the Quality Wool team.
South Australia's wool industry is still reeling from the sudden death of widely respected Quality Wool wool marketing representative Simon Seppelt at the weekend.

