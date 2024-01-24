Popular SA wool advisor dies suddenly

South Australia's wool industry is still reeling from the sudden death of widely respected Quality Wool wool marketing representative Simon Seppelt at the weekend.
The 53-year-old is being remembered as someone always willing to lend a hand to growers and industry colleagues as well as his local community.
During the past two decades Mr Seppelt, who was based in Jamestown, worked through the Mid/Upper North and pastoral areas of SA and into NSW and became one of the company's regional pillars.
In a statement, Quality Wool managing director Mark Dyson said from a young age, Mr Seppelt had been a heart and soul member of the industry and his inspiring passion and generous support across every level of the sector and to wider rural communities would be sadly missed.
Prior to joining Quality Wool, Mr Seppelt had gained experience as a jackaroo and station overseer throughout the pastoral areas of SA, and later as a shearer and wool classer.
Mr Dyson said Mr Seppelt's hard-working ethic continued with Quality Wool.
"Simon was a loyal, dedicated member of our team and had become a cornerstone of the Quality Wool business," he said.
"He worked so closely with our grower clients and would assist their operations at every opportunity, whether it may be helping class their sheep and wool, roustabout work, even for grain harvests, or giving them a hand in the yards or for mustering. He was involved in every facet of getting the wool into the bale.
"For various industry events and activities in the community, Simon was also the first to volunteer and help out."
Mr Dyson said Mr Seppelt's passing had deeply affected the Quality Wool team and it would draw on its strength and support during this extremely difficult time, also through to the wider Quality Wool family and grower clients throughout the regions.
He said a strong trail of personal condolences already received from across the industry to the Quality Wool business and its team members was an indication of Simon's standing in the rural sector and regional community.
Mr Seppelt is survived by his wife Jo, son George and daughter Molly.
