Kurrajong Park Merinos top ram destined for Queensland

Poll Merino rams were in demand at the 33rd annual Kurrajong Park Merino on-property sale, at Delungra, January 23, reaching a top of $2000.
The sale peaked early in the catalogue ram for Kurrajong Park M28051, a Poll Merino purchased by Elizabeth and Andrew Ferguson, Dirranbandi, Queensland.
The ram, sired by Roseville Park RP14 Poll, measured 18.8-micron fibre diameter, with comfort factor (CF) of 99.8 per cent and a standard deviation (SD) of 2.7 micron.
The equal second top-priced ram Kurrajong Park Purple 101, was also purchased by the repeat buyers for $1500.
The ram had a 99.9pc CF and a fibre diameter of 18.8-mircon. The Poll Boonoke sired ram also recorded a 14.4pc coefficient of variation (CV), with a 3.2-micron SD.
The Queensland based family purchased an additional three rams for an overall average of $1520.
Mrs Ferguson said the ram displayed micron and wool qualities that suited their 3000 Merino ewe flock, being one part of their mixed farming operation, consisting of cropping and a Hereford cattle enterprise.
"They were a very well presented line of rams," Mrs Ferguson said.
"Good micron for our flock, lovely white, soft wooled Merino.
The next equal second-top priced ram was Kurrajong Park Purple 001, purchased by O and L Mcauley, Yetman, for $1500.
It had an 18.3-micron fibre diameter. At 15 months the ram had a 99.9pc CF, along with a 15.7pc CV.
The Mcauley family were also the volume buyers on the day, purchasing another five ram for an average of $1033.
The sale resulted in 20 of the 40 rams offered sold for and overall average of $1190.
Kurrajong Park Merino stud principal, Rodney Kent said that he was pleased with the sale, given the current market conditions in the sheep industry.
AWN Livestock and Property, stock and station agent, John Croake, Tamworth said that in the next coming years the stud will be looking at putting more emphasis on Poll Merino rams in the catalogue.
The sale was conducted by AWN Squires, Inverell, with John Croake as auctioneer.
