Kurrajong Park Merinos top ram destined for Queensland

By Helen Decosta
January 24 2024 - 4:00pm
AWN agent, John Croake, Tamworth, Elizabeth, Annabell, 11, and Andrew Ferguson, Dirranbandi, Qld, John Lane and Rodney Kent, Kurrajong Park Merino stud, with the top-priced ram Kurrajong Park M28051. Photo supplied.
Poll Merino rams were in demand at the 33rd annual Kurrajong Park Merino on-property sale, at Delungra, January 23, reaching a top of $2000.

