Speeding up defoliation without sacrificing yield and quality

How to speed up defoliation without sacrificing quality and yield is being trialled in the Riverina with promising results so far.
Speaking at the NSW Department of Primary Industries cotton research field day at Yanco on Wednesday, Textile Technical Services principal consultant, Rene van der Sluijs, Geelong, said the whole idea was to start enticing the crop to start losing the leaf.
"Then after that when it gets to four nodes above crack boll we just do the normal defoliation process that you do, whether you do one pass or two passes," he said.
Mr van der Sluijs said in years gone by growers could get away with one defoliation passage, however as bushes are becoming bigger more were required.
He said preliminary priming defoliation trials were conducted by Steve Buster, RivCott, in 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons with favourable results.
However these were not conducted in a scientific method so statistical conclusions could not be drawn from those trials but did show the topic warranted further investigation.
Commercial scale trials have been conducted over the last three seasons at Point Farms Ag Co and Cavaso Farming in Darlington Point, by applying low rates, 50ml per hectare, of Thidazuron (TDZ) at six to eight nodes above cracked boll (NACB), followed by the normal defoliation process.
Mr van der Sluijs said the results had been quite good so far.
"We found that there were no statistical significances in yield so that that's always a good thing," he said.
Mr van der Sluijs said there was also no statistical significance in fibre quality, as measured by HVI, which included Micronaire, length and strength.
"There were positive differences in lint turn out," he said.
Mr van der Sluijs said with the priming defoliation the leaves were falling down easier and not getting caught up in the canopy as much.
"So there's not not as much leaf in the seed cotton delivered to the gin," he said.
"The lint turn out was better by two to four per cent which is quite significant."
Mr van der Sluijs said for southern NSW growers, applying TDZ prior to March 31 would not require pupae busting therefore reducing costs.
"The other thing that's also quite enticing, from a growth perspective, is the idea is that you could perhaps harvest one or two weeks earlier and then get your winter crop in," he said.
"We haven't been able to prove that because of the weather conditions we've had over the last couple of years but hopefully this year we can show that is possible."
Mr van der Sluijs said early defoliation had the potential to bring harvest one to two weeks earlier, which could avoid adverse weather conditions and also create the possibility of sowing winter crops earlier.
In previous seasons the trial was only conducted with Sicot 746B34 and Mr van der Sluijs said the influence of variety was unknown, so this year different varieties were being trialled at the NSW DPI Leeton field station, Yanco.
Following further results Mr van der Sluijs said they aimed to give commercial recommendations to growers in the next couple of years.
