The Land
Home/Cropping

Speeding up defoliation without sacrificing yield and quality

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
January 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Textile Technical Services principal consultant, Rene van der Sluijs, Geelong, said the priming defoliation trials were showing promising results. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Textile Technical Services principal consultant, Rene van der Sluijs, Geelong, said the priming defoliation trials were showing promising results. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

How to speed up defoliation without sacrificing quality and yield is being trialled in the Riverina with promising results so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.