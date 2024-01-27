Small town school welcomes the next kindy cohort

When Alfred Orr starts kindergarten at the Trundle Central School just before his fifth birthday on February 9 it will be a family affair.
His mum Holly works in administration and he has three brothers and sisters in years one, two and three respectively.
Alfred will also have an in-house four legged friend in the shape of Nugget, the school's much loved therapy dog.
Alfred's dad, Tom Orr, said it wasn't surprising his youngest had been talking about little else but going to "big school" instead of pre-school for the better part of a year.
Mr Orr, a local farmer, said it was a real plus Trundle was one of the few towns in NSW with less than 400 people where a child can go from pre-school through to Year 12 without having to catch a bus to a regional centre.
That this is possible is, in large part, due to a strong community spirit that manifests itself in high levels of volunteerism and a determination to retain existing services.
It's also due to a dedicated staff of 24, almost all of whom choose to live in the community, led by principal John Southon.
Mr Southon, originally from Moree, is a dynamic - and sometimes controversial - figure who never hesitates to call a spade a "bloody shovel" whether it be in person or in his weekly column in the school newsletter which is read by more than 1500 people in print or online.
"I know I will never be promoted because I do not have the polish and political correctness to survive in the corporate levels of the department," he said.
"I am fine with that as my focus is the students and staff of this school."
Mr Southon, who has been at Trundle for a decade, said the continuity of having students from kindergarten through to Year 12 was a real asset.
"By the time they get to high school we've known them all their lives and are responsive to their needs," he said.
"It's not like a big school in the city where you don't get to know your students - or their family situation."
In a small community such as Trundle the reverse is the case.
"A challenge is to interact politely and professionally with people you know are treating their children poorly or, in some cases, even criminally neglecting their needs," he said.
"I have a detailed knowledge of every student ... this can be an advantage but it also keeps me awake at night".
Mr Southon said that while most families who sent their children to the school were quite affluent or at least reasonably well off some pupils were growing up in poverty in run down homes that lacked basic services such as running water.
While the school breaks down the visible barriers by providing every student with a free uniform, getting some parents to step up is a perennial problem.
"One of my greatest frustrations is the wasted potential of students because of the faults and inadequacies of parents," he said.
"During my 33 year career I have seen a big increase in young people being used as weapons in a family separation.
"For me the greatest reward is to see students on the margins make positive life choices and reach their potential.
"We often enrol young people with poor academic results and attendance records elsewhere who thrive in the supportive environment and alternative curriculum our school offers."
Mr Southon, who said when he left school at 15 he was "functionally illiterate", believes children should not be left behind just because they live in a rural community.
"One of my favourite sayings is that opportunity is not determined by geography," he said.
