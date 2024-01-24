Turning up the pasture dial on Redbank

Adrian Betts, Rebank, Coonabarabran, readily admits observing grazing livestock is an obsession for him.
"It's something I've been doing since I could walk," he said.
He says this lifelong study has given him a greater understanding of what good soil does for pastures and the use of grazing to stimulate growth above the surface and below with the macro and microbiology.
The scales, he said, fell from his eyes as he witnessed and adopted cell-grazing techniques and learned from practical demonstrators how the process enriches stock and soils.
The inspiration for this form of land management, he said, came from other livestock producers, including near-neighbour Warwick Knight, Rodney Job, Tooraweena, Tim Wright, Uralla, and Richard Groom, now at Coffs Harbour.
After doing the RCS (Resource Consulting Services) course at Armidale with Sean Martin in 1999, aged 39, Mr Betts realised why he had so much Bathurst burr, thistles, wire grass and bare ground.
"It was a result of years of set stocking, not overstocking. I observed magnificent turnarounds on several other properties and wanted to do the same when we purchased Redbank at Coonabarabran."
Mr Betts said the process began soon after returning home.
"I came home from the course and soon went out and bought wire, posts and water troughs," he said.
"We began by breaking the existing paddocks into about 100 x 50 acre (20 hectare) paddocks."
"Then we began putting sheep and cattle into larger mobs, moving them regularly, giving each paddock a short graze (days) and a long rest-recovery period, minimum of 30 days.
"The results were immediate, with more desirable species thriving and plants I had not seen before growing where thistles once grew, for example, glycine, paspalum and wallaby grasses."
"The dominant species on the heaviest soils were slower returning but are now exceptionally thick. Our sheep worm counts decreased, changing species from barbers pole to black scour."
Glycine is a trailing or climbing perennial legume with stems up to two metres long and is becoming more populous in the paddocks on Redbank. Another legume that is performing well is serradella, especially in the lighter country.
Mr Betts said the drought tolerance of the property increased with good growth of perennials on rainfall events of five millimetres or more.
"Total ground cover is the most important as it allows all rain to soak in and not evaporate. Soil vegetable matter has increased from less than one per cent to almost two per cent.
"We had dry feed all through the 2017-2020 drought, buying no hay, feeding mainly protein and faba beans to the adult sheep and urea-canola mix to the cattle. The young stock went into paddock feedlots."
Mr Betts said in the past four (wetter than usual) years, the grasses have become dominant and out of control despite doubling cattle numbers to 400, and now, to more than 500 head.
Despite being a dyed-in-the-wool sheep man for most of his life, Mr Betts said cattle were beginning to exhibit more 'appeal'.
"We bought Hereford and Santa Gertrudis cross cattle from Dirranbandi, Qld, when we moved to Redbank, but now we're purely Angus."
He said his Merino flock had been bred along SRS (soft rolling skin) lines, and the sires used came from Lorelmo and Kerin Poll flocks.
This has given him a flock that is easy care, with wool that is long, bold and stylish.
"We haven't mulesed here for 15 years, and I've never bought a drum of Clik in my life," Mr Betts said.
As a management decision, sheep numbers have been decreased from 8000 to 5000. Finding shearers posed one of several challenges.
"We have yet to determine how many cattle would be required to control grass growth after good rains," he said.
"The grass now seems to compete with undesirable species, and I gain no greater pleasure and satisfaction when shifting stock into well-rested paddocks with a large variety of bulk stock feed."
