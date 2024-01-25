The Land
Shalimar Park Merinos sell for a complete clearance in a strong result

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 25 2024 - 12:00pm
With two of the equal top-priced rams at $2800 are AWN's John Croake, Tony Gall, Wilson's Creek, Uralla, Des Carlon, Shalimar Park, Landmark stud stock specialist Brad Wilson, Jack Carlon, Reg Walls, McDonald and Co Livestock, John Newsome, Elders district wool manager, Glen Innes. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Repeat buyers and several new faces helped 51 of 56 Merino and Poll Merino rams sell to $2800 four times and average $1752 at Shalimar Park ram sale, Wollun.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

