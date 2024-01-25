Shalimar Park Merinos sell for a complete clearance in a strong result

Repeat buyers and several new faces helped 51 of 56 Merino and Poll Merino rams sell to $2800 four times and average $1752 at Shalimar Park ram sale, Wollun.
Six shedded rams began the sale catalogue, but demand was subdued with a poll ram selling for $2200 and bought by Robert Newton, Blayney.
The four top-priced lots were from the paddock-prepared, bought a 14.7-micron son of the artificial insemination (AI) sire N910 offering.
Tony Gall, Wilson's Creek Pastoral Company, Uralla bought a 14.7 micron son of the artificial insemination (AI) sire N910, that was judged the NSW ram of the year in 2011.
"We're always looking for stylish wools and good-bodied sheep," Mr Gall said.
"Something that will give us some improvement in our clip, and I believe this ram will do that.
"The numbers for this ram were really good. It had an excellent worm egg count (minus 38), which is really important here in the New England."
Wilson's Creek bought a son of the AI sire N170 for $2600. It had a micron of 15.2, a GFW (greasy fleece weight) percentage of 140 and a WEC of -50.
A repeat buyer for 15 years, Wendy Townsend, Peace and Plenty, Elsmore, bought another equal top-priced ram, a 16.2-micron poll ram with a greasy fleece weight percentage of 153 per cent.
Her agent, Reg Walls, McDonald and Co Livestock, said the ram was long and well framed with a big wool cut and yield. Ms Townsend bought two more rams for $2000 and $2400.
Wiltunga Properties, Hillcrest, Dundee, also paid $2800 for a poll ram sired by SP Poll W/P 632, which, in turn, was sired by West Plains Mercenary, the 2015 Sydney Royal supreme Merino exhibit. It had a micron of 14.8 and a GFW of 145pc.
Wiltunga also paid $2400 for a son of SP Poll Bk/709, which had a micron of 16.1, a GFW of 129pc and a WEC of -20.
Blendee Partnership, Uralla bought the fourth equal top-priced ram with a micron of 15.1, GFW of 111pc and a co-efficient of variation (CV) of 16.5.
Bidding online were Greg and Yvonne Varcoe, Elgin Pastoral Company, Millicent in South Australia, with a top price of $2200 for four rams averaging $1850.
The Varcoes were volume buyers at the sale last year, according to Elders Walcha branch manager Tom Henry, with eight rams averaging $2943 and the top-priced ram at $4250. Mr Henry said they also bought 30 paddock rams after the auction to "help brighten up their wool clip".
DJ and RA Tribolet, Swanston, Tasmania, paid $2000 for one of the housed Merino rams, which had a micron of 16.9 and a GFW of 133pc.
Other volume buyers included the University of New England's Kirby flock with eight rams with a top price of $1600, averaging $1200, while JD and DJ Presnell, Frama, Ben Lomond, bought four rams to $2400, averaging $1600.
Phillip and Helen Swain, Rockford, Willow Tree bought three rams to $1800, averaging $1400, while the Tongue family, Llanillo Ag Co, Nundle bought two rams averaging $1500.
Shalimar Park stud principal Des Carlon said he was pleased with the result as the five lots passed in at auction and sold within minutes of the sale's completion, providing a complete clearance on the day.
"We're delighted with that result, overall the average might be back a fraction, but a full clearance is pleasing," Mr Carlon said.
"Our preparation for this sale was challenging. We had a non-existent spring, then a wet November gave us plenty of ryegrass to prepare the sale rams.
"The trick was knowing how many rams to put up for sale with the state of the Merino industry."
He was confident the style of wool and frame of his rams would ensure buyer demand.
"We put 1100 of our young merino wethers that had been finished on ryegrass only over the hooks, and they averaged $128 a head.
"At 10 months, they cut between four kilograms and 4.5kg of wool with an average micron of 15,3. So I think they would have an overall return of about $200 a head," Mr Carlon said.
The selling agents were Elders Walcha and Nutrien Ag Solutions, Armidale. The auctioneer was Nick Hall, Adcock Partners Property & Livestock, while AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
