The Land
Home/News

Producers diversify income with on-farm stays

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
January 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grower Jon Elder at his family's farm stay Willoughby Farmhouse, Willoughby, Narromine. Picture by Elka Devney
Grower Jon Elder at his family's farm stay Willoughby Farmhouse, Willoughby, Narromine. Picture by Elka Devney

In an innovative approach to risk diversification, farmers from various corners of the state have tapped into the potential of agritourism as a sustainable source of supplementary income.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.