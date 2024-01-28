Producers diversify income with on-farm stays

In an innovative approach to risk diversification, farmers from various corners of the state have tapped into the potential of agritourism as a sustainable source of supplementary income.
As the farm gates swing open, tourists are granted the opportunity to immerse themselves in the daily rhythms of farm life, gaining firsthand insights into the intricacies of modern agriculture.
This transformative trend reflects a growing desire among producers to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities, even if it is just for a night or two.
The Fleece, Peak Hill
Nestled on a beautiful 123-year-old property in the Central West, a lovingly renovated 70-year-old shearing shed, fondly known as The Fleece, celebrates the rich history of Cora Lynn, Peak Hill.
With limited access to mobile reception on the 1140-hectare Merino and cropping property, The Fleece disconnects guests from the outside world and encourages them to enjoy the freedom of isolation.
Owned by producer Steve Lindsay, Peak Hill, the unique farm-stay was first opened in 2019 after three years of building in between farm jobs.
"After graduating from Sydney University, Orange Agricultural College, I spent four years working primarily in the tourism and accommodation industry in Sydney before returning home to the farm in 2004," Mr Lindsay said.
"We were looking at building a new four stand shearing shed, when I realised that if I didn't do something with the old shearing shed, it would end up falling into disrepair like so many other old sheds.
"The shed was particularly special as it was built by my grandfather Ron Lindsay who died suddenly at the age of 51.
"I realised there were opportunities within regional tourism for farm-stay opportunities so I asked my friend John Marshall if he could help me create my dream.
"So we built and turned a three stand shearing shed into luxury accommodation."
Mr Lindsay's family have farmed on Cora Lynn since 1901 after his great grandfather James Lindsay drew the original 2820-acre block in a land ballot box.
"The block was originally part of Curra, a very large station in the area," he said.
"Ron and Joan Lindsay, my grandparents, founded the first Wonga daughter stud in Australia in 1946 which Rob and Kay Lindsay continued to build over many years and are still active in the workings of the property."
During his time in Sydney, Mr Lindsay realised that the gap between cities and the country was widening.
"Many families have no connection or affiliation to the land and I know there are people who want to reconnect with the land," he said.
"I saw this as the perfect opportunity to combine my knowledge of the hotel and tourism industry along with my love of agriculture."
Inside The Fleece, two bedrooms which accommodate four people have French doors that lead onto decks with spectacular views of the property.
Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity of the property as they soak away their worries in a beautiful warm lion's foot bath.
People from both regional and metropolitan areas find their way to The Fleece.
"During COVID-19 guests from Sydney, predominately the eastern suburbs travelled to the country instead of overseas, and thankfully many of them keep visiting us," Mr Lindsay said.
"We also have a great following from Central West NSW with a lot of families, couples, girls weekends and baby moons...you name it."
While The Fleece was certainly a labour of love, it was also important for Mr Lindsay to diversify his on-farm income.
"It was an additional form of income that wasn't going to be affected by droughts and flooding rains," he said.
"Thankfully visitors always seem to find beauty in the Australian landscape and their comments on the beauty often help you realise just how lucky we are to live where we are.
"We are looking at opening an additional bed and breakfast in Parkes in the middle of this year, which is yet another form of income."
Callubri Station, Buddabadah
Steeped in more than 145 years of farming family history, Callubri Station, Buddabadah, offers an authentic outback luxury experience less than two hours north-west of Dubbo.
Owned and operated by fourth generation custodians, Mike and Angie Armstrong, the 28,500-acre sheep station runs up to 12,500 Merino sheep and crops more than 4000 acres of cereal annually.
Located between Nyngan and Tottenham in the Central West, Callubri Station offers guests an all inclusive glimpse into its incredible depth of history not often accessible outside the front gate.
With two accommodation options available to suit group or couple bookings, the property specialises in private charter groups by both air and road.
The station's River Suite, which includes a ramp and accessible ensuite, boasts private river views for up to two guests, while located separately, the Sky Suites are perfect for self contained or group stays with expansive on-farm views from each room.
Built three stories high from shipping containers, the Sky Suites' four king ensuite rooms also overlook a 12 meter mineral pool.
Combining Mike's in-depth knowledge of the land and Angie's extensive culinary experience, Callubri Station provides guests with a unique, personable and unforgettable experience in the Australian outback.
From farm tours and afternoon walks through the crop to swimming, yoga and canapes while watching the sun set over hundreds of kilometres of land, there is something for everyone at Callubri Station.
After running a local cafe 'The Cocky's Wife' for more than five years, Mrs Armstrong wanted to use her catering experience to challenge herself to cook higher end food in the bush.
"We wanted to focus our energy on restoring some of the historical buildings on the property while also creating an authentic paddock to plate experience for guests," she said.
"More people want to look at the farm to see what we do and I get a real joy in presenting it.
"I'm passionate about working towards a better understanding between consumers and producers."
As part of the stay guests indulge in a three course dinner prepared by Mrs Armstrong inside the Shearer's Quarters Guest Lounge, a beautiful former officer's mess which was brought to the property after World War II.
While creating the ultimate guest experience has always been front of mind at Callubri Station, Mrs Armstrong said the farm-stay income has been key to developing more risk diversification.
"It was important to use multiple revenue streams, especially when the bottom fell out of the livestock market and our crops weren't that great," she said.
"Looking to the future, more risk diversification not just within the farm, but revenues that aren't weather dependent or fluctuate on commodity prices and the agricultural market are essential."
Rove Numby, Reids Flat
Tucked away in the upper reaches of the Lachlan River, Numby Station, a 6000-hectare sheep and cattle enterprise is home to Rove Numby, a fully hosted, guided and catered weekend escape.
Filled with rich diversity, history and beautiful scenery, Rove Numby provides guests with the right balance of active adventure and relaxation.
From guided walking, to dining in a gorgeous cottage estimated to be more than 100 years old and luxury camping for groups of six to eight people, Rove Numby immerses guests in the Australian bush.
After 10 years as an occupational therapist fifth generation farmer Louise Crawford reflected on her career and desired change.
Unknowingly to Mrs Crawford in the beginning, that change was Rove Numby.
"I think having children is a really nice opportunity to have a reflection on your career, a break and evaluation of where to go from there," she said.
"Being an hour from town I wanted to rethink things with little kids so I was looking for something that would potentially cut out the travel and complement the farm.
"Eventually I came across an article about Trek West, where a lady does a similar thing up in the Northern Territory and I thought to myself oh I could do that."
Over the years, Mrs Crawford has hosted countless friends and family who have gushed over the beautiful landscape at Numby Station.
Quickly, an idea began to germinate.
"We had this old stone cottage way out in the back blocks of Numby, it had very nearly gone to ruin, but it was kind of hanging in there and always had a lovely feel about it," she said.
"We thought it would be a pretty cool base camp, so we got stuck into it and spent about two and a half years part time restoring it."
While the project was a little intimidating at first, with the help of a builder Mrs Crawford said she enjoyed restoring the cottage.
"I think the biggest thing going for me at the start was my nativity to how much of a time commitment these things are, stone work is not a quick job," she said.
"I learnt how to repoint stone, glaze windows and quickly became a carpenter's offsider to my builder Geoff who was very patient when working with recycled materials.
"In the early times it was a form of escapism because there is no phone reception, and I loved every minute of it."
While Rove Numby has only opened for a season, a diverse group of people have visited and shown enthusiasm towards the day-to-day operations at Numby Station.
"What has probably surprised me the most is what people have found interest in," Mrs Crawford said.
"I imagined it would probably be more about the food, scenery and romance of the country, but people have shown great interest in agriculture and what we have to do to run the farm."
Willoughby Farmhouse, Narromine
With a dirt airstrip 100 metres from the front door why drive when you can fly to Willoughby Farmhouse, Willoughby, Narromine.
Owned and operated by fourth generation farmer and self-described flying nerd Jon Elder with his partner Karin Stark, Willoughby Farmhouse is the perfect getaway for a family for flying-club.
Surrounded by cotton and wheat fields, the lovingly restored farmhouse sleeps up to 11 people with an outside area big enough for the ultimate game of backyard cricket.
After moving back to the farm, Mr Elder and Ms Stark purchased Willoughby in 2011 marking the third time it had been bought by a member of the Elder family.
"It was really run down, the cellar was falling in on itself, a tree had crashed into the side of the house and there was a beehive in the walls," Mr Elder said.
"My idea was to knock it over and put a kit home but my dad who had a connection to the house wanted to do it up as a worker's cottage, and then he went all Grand Designs on it.
"With his builder mate, my dad spent seven or eight years chipping away and doing it up."
Willoughby Farmhouse consists of two houses, one believed to have been built on another property in the 1920s which was then moved next to a second house built in the 1960s.
At some point in time a breezeway was then built through the middle to connect the two houses and a cellar was hand dug underneath.
Initially, Willoughby Farmhouse was set up as an Airbnb targeted towards people with planes who wanted to get away for the weekend.
"We've had the Sydney Social Flyers visit for Sunday lunch but the majority of the people who stay are mostly from the coast or Sydney," Mr Elder said.
"I think we caught the tail end of the COVID-19 boom, however, we still have a couple people say each month.
"Initially, we never thought we'd get a lot of people out here because we don't have a river or mountains to walk in but sometimes I think we forget, what is prosaic for us is actually really exotic for others."
To Mr Elder, Willoughby Farmhouse has been a labour of love more so than an investment decision.
