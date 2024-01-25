The Land
Home/Cropping

Cotton on track in the southern valleys

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
January 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotton Info regional development officer, Kieran O'Keeffe, speaking at the NSW Department of Primary Industries cotton research field day at Yanco on Wednesday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Cotton Info regional development officer, Kieran O'Keeffe, speaking at the NSW Department of Primary Industries cotton research field day at Yanco on Wednesday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Average cotton yields of 10 to 11 bales per hectare is estimated in the southern valleys this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.