Cotton on track in the southern valleys

Average cotton yields of 10 to 11 bales per hectare is estimated in the southern valleys this season.
Speaking at the NSW Department of Primary Industries cotton research field day at Yanco on Wednesday, Cotton Info regional development officer, Kieran O'Keeffe, said about 83,000ha was being grown in the three valleys - 59,000ha in the Murrumbidgee, 16,400ha in the Lachlan and a big increase in the Murray with 7500ha.
Mr O'Keeffe said part of the season was very challenging with an estimated 10 per cent replant.
"Some people got in before October and got away with it," he said.
"Those that waited for the window to start found a flatline of day degrees at the start of October."
Mr O'Keeffe said there was really heavy thrip pressure this season to the point where a lot of crops were sprayed, however mirid pressure was very little.
"Because a lot of crops haven't been sprayed with insecticide we're seeing some secondary pests come in," he said.
"Brown shield bug has been reported. It lays eggs in quite big rafts so you're finding on your beat sheets you might have eight brown shield bugs but if you do enough beats sheets it drops the numbers back down."
Mr O'Keeffe said the industry had applied for a permit for brown shield bugs to the up the rate from 250ml/ha to 375ml/ha which was close to coming through.
He said conditions and crops are looking better than last season.
"We are now running at average day degrees - we're actually 50pc more day degrees than this time last year so chalk and cheese," he said.
Mr O'Keeffe said there was very high retention in crops.
"Retentions in most cases are well above 85pc so with no fruit loss and we're now getting second and third position fruit," he said.
"With the correlations we've done with a number of researchers over the years we're thinking it's about 10 to 11 bale average across all the regions in the south.
"It's a lot better than last year."
