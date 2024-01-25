Scrubby Gully fleece makes 12,600 c/kg with highest price since 2020

Walcha district superfine wool producers David and Simone Sweeney, Scrubby Gully, enjoyed a big day at the Sydney wool sales with a consignment of 12.9-micron fleece, making 12,600 cents a kilogram.
Elders district wool manager Tom Henry said the fleece was 84 millimetres in length, it had 0.6 per cent vegetable matter, its tensile strength was 35nkt (newtons per kilotex), and a 73.10 per cent yield.
The fleece is set to make its way to the skilled hands of Italian textile specialists and the luxurious brand Loro Piana.
"This is a fantastic result for David and Simone - a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and diligence finally paying off," Mr Henry said.
He said that AWEX ( Australian Wool Exchange ) confirmed that this marks the highest price seen since 2020.
The Sweeneys also sold other lines of their wool for 7600c/kg, 6700c/kg and for 5400c/kg, at the same sale.
Mr Henry said the Sweeneys buy their rams from Yalgoo stud, Walcha.
More to come
