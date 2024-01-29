The Land
Home/Cropping

Potential demand from spinners for Australian cotton to be longer

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
January 30 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global availability of longer cotton fibre is decreasing, presenting a market opportunity on the back of increasing demand from spinners for Australian fibre to fill the gap. File photo.
Global availability of longer cotton fibre is decreasing, presenting a market opportunity on the back of increasing demand from spinners for Australian fibre to fill the gap. File photo.

Australian cotton growers could fill a gap in demand for longer fibre, according to Textile Technical Services principal consultant, Rene van der Sluijs, Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.