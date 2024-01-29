Potential demand from spinners for Australian cotton to be longer

Australian cotton growers could fill a gap in demand for longer fibre, according to Textile Technical Services principal consultant, Rene van der Sluijs, Geelong.
Dr van der Sluijs had recently travelled in India and the US, and said production of extra long staple cotton, nicknamed the Mohair of the cotton industry, was decreasing.
"There is a gap there and I think that there's going to be a demand from the international spinners that Australian cotton needs to be longer," he said.
Dr van der Sluijs said he thought the fibre in the future would need to be longer averaging in the 39 to 40 32nds range (1.21 to 1.26 inch).
"Currently our cotton averages in the 37 to 39 32nds (1.14 to 1.23 inch)," he said.
In addition, he predicts the market demand a narrower micronaire range from 3.8 to 4.2, rather than the current wider G5 range of 3.5 to 4.9.
"The demand for strength will go up as well," he said.
"It will need to increase to about 34 grams per tex and at the moment it's hovering around 30 to 33g/tex.
"These are the things that I predict is something we're going to have to look at if we want to continue getting the premiums that we that we were receiving and if we want to continue to be in that medium to high quality fibre."
However, Dr van der Sluijs said there could be an issue with our fibre becoming longer and whether the gins could cope with it.
"The ELS (extra long staple) is done on roller gins and all our gins are saw ginning," he said.
"So the interesting point would be where's the cut off? We can grow longer cotton but what does the gin do with it?
"There's no point growing longer cotton and then the gin chops it up. So we're not quite sure yet where that cut off point is so that's something we'll have to look at."
Dr van der Sluijs said in general Australian fibre quality had always been consistent, however that could become more variable.
"We've got the cotton started up in the northern territories, Western Australia is coming on board, we know what happens here with a variability of temperature with the variability in quality," he said.
"There's a big push for dryland - it doesn't necessarily mean bad quality but if you put strippers in there and you don't maintain that properly there are issues there as well."
With yield being key, Dr van der Sluijs said it was important for growers to understand some of the elements affecting the end result with cotton having three components going through the gins - the fibre, seeds and trash.
"So although your John Deere might read that you've got 10 or 11 bales per hectare if you have a lot of trash, by the time the gin has ginned it, your turn out to will be lower," he said.
"So there is potentially quite a bit of bales that you'll be losing."
Dr van der Sluijs said plastic contamination was important to note, with for every million bales of cotton produced 5.7 million metres of plastic entered into the production pipeline.
"Even if the gins do their best and you make sure the plastic is not damaged, even if you do the calculation of 0.000001 per cent it's almost six metres of plastic that enters the gin," he said.
Dr van der Sluijs said the question was where that plastic ended up as spinners had not complained about it.
"I'm pleasantly surprised that we haven't had any further pushback," he said.
"From a sustainability point of view that's something we'll have to look at."
Dr van der Sluijs said he urged growers to go to the gins and see their cotton being ginned.
"Specifically if you have a slightly higher trash content and you want to gin for base because you don't want to be discounted, you might want to do the calculation and see how many bales does it actually cost you," he said.
"In order for the gin to go down to base grade means they have to gin harder, which means your turn out will be down and you might be losing 30 or 40 bales per how many hectares.
"If you have some cotton that's a little bit suspect you have a chat to your ginner so you can see what's happening."
Meanwhile, Dr van der Sluijs said the industry was moving away from manual classing.
He said among others ProClass, which classes about 65 per cent of the crop, would not have any manual classing.
"It's something that for those that are not used to it, you're going to have to get used to the idea," he said.
Dr van der Sluijs said classers were shifting to objectional classing - rd (reflectance of the fibre) and +b (yellowness) and using these values together on a graph to determine the grade.
"I think that's something that the industry will have to come to grips with ACS (Australian Classing Services), at the moment are the only ones that will still offer manual classing," he said.
Dr van der Sluijs said Australia would fully move across to this system, following the footsteps of the US which has been classing its whole crop by HVI (High Volume Instrument) since 1991.
He said there were less and less manual classers in the industry and the skill was not being passed down.
