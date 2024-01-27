Point of difference denied to local butchers as processor efficiencies begin to bite

Local butchers who market their beef cuts with a point of difference are angry that their service-kill processor has withdrawn the MSA recommended "tender-stretch" way of hanging.
Casino Food Coop, which supplies the enhanced kill arrangement to butchers in the Northern Rivers has withdrawn the service citing the need for faster throughput and more volume.
Butchers who market their cuts prepared in this way say their beef maintains consistent eating quality. By removing the service they are at a disadvantage to export and supermarket clients.
The push to adopt tender-stretch in beef carcasses came out of numerous global studies looking at ways to slow the downward demand for beef at the turn of the millennium.
"Tenderness is the most important factor for the consumer in determining eating quality of meat. Complaints about tough meat and variation in meat tenderness are a general concern to the meat industry world-wide, especially for beef," reported the authors of a paper promoting the tender-stretch method in Trends in Food Science and Tech, published more than 20 years ago.
Critically, they pointed out: "A portion of the decreased beef consumption in the USA has been attributed to lack of consistency in tenderness."
Early adopter of the technique, Geoff Jones, Holiday Coast Meats at South Grafton, says the simple alternative hanging method - by the eye of the Aitch bone, at the base of the spine, rather than the hock or achilles tendon - was used on the old sheep stations to improve eating quality of mutton.
Holiday Coast Meats have adopted the tender-stretch technique for more than the past 20 years.
At the time the DPI with MLA and the Meat Research Council were trying to address the decline in beef consumption and discovered consumer's attitude to inconsistent eating quality was a primary cause of that loss of appetite.
"We do this to create some difference with our beef products," he says. "We can guarantee the butt cuts like rump, sirloin strip, silverside and cube roll to be more tender.
"We've built a business based on consistent eating quality," he said. "We learned how to bone out differently - with tender-stretch the rump takes on a totally different shape. Instead of being a dome of meat it flattens out with a longer tail."
Mr Jones points out that MSA will grade cuts higher when they have been tender-stretched, which highlights the method as a way forward.
"To stop this service is a backwards step," he says.
"It's all about production efficiencies, not the future of red meat. It's going against all the research that's been done for the last two decades.
"At the end of the day without a process in place that enhances or improves meat eating quality then what the hell are we doing?"
Evans Head butcher Mick Metcalf has used the method for the last two decades and points out meat hung for one week the tender-stretch way is better than beef hung by the hock for a fortnight.
"When you hang by the aitch bone the legs are the angle they would be in the paddock. When hung by the hock the weight of the carcase pulls against those muscles."
Paddock to plate producers David and Kimberley Trevor-Jones, Hayters Hill Farm overlooking Byron Bay, sell their beef direct to consumers and rely on maximising all the cuts on a carcase to keep their enterprise profitable.
"People don't tend to eat a lot of silverside or topside, so we turn these cuts into crumbed schnitzels, scallopini, little roasts and stir-fry strips," says fifth generation family farmer Mr Trevor-Jones, whose mother was a Hayter.
"We wouldn't be able to do this without the tender-stretch technique because those cuts might be too tough."
The farm goes to the next level to bring texture to their meats by dry-aging carcasses for up to three weeks.
Mr Trevor-Jones recalls his university days at Gatton College where he studied meat science.
From day one the lecturers advocated for eating quality through consistency of product.
"The reason we kill through the coop is because as a service kill facility they process it as we need it.
"We can't imagine not doing the tender-stretch method. We're surprised it is not more widely used because one quarter of the meat on a carcase is improved through this simple process."
None of the disgruntled butchers keep bodies in the abattoir coolrooms long, preferring to hang and age their carcasses in their own cool rooms. However, the key to tender-stretch is hanging the split carcase correctly prior to rigor mortis.
Unfortunately, the configuration of the legs, being allowed to relax downwards, does take up valuable room in the processing chiller.
Casino Food Coop CEO Simon Stahl said: "The most efficient use of our facility is chilling the carcass followed by de-boning within 24 hours, we have very expensive assets that require high volume processing.
"Ageing meat is a proven method for tenderisation, many butchers undertake and manage their own ageing process.
"With regard to meat quality, ageing is only a part of the process, meat quality is a factor of several inputs including animal welfare, age of the animal and feeding programmes to name a few are also major contributors to meat quality."
