The Land
Point of difference denied to local butchers as processor efficiencies begin to bite

JB
By Jamie Brown
January 27 2024 - 11:00am
Evans Head butchers Wade Goldthorpe and Mick Metcalf rue the loss of a simple hanging technique that improves meat quality and consistency which has given their shop a leg-up on the supermarkets for the past two decades.
Local butchers who market their beef cuts with a point of difference are angry that their service-kill processor has withdrawn the MSA recommended "tender-stretch" way of hanging.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

