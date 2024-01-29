The Land
High growth rams sought after at Salway Maternal Composites

By Helen Decosta
January 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Top-priced ram Salway 220109, purchased by Glen Collin Pastoral Company, Walcha, for $2900. Photo supplied.
Local buyers supported the Salway maternal composite sale, Walcha, held online on January 25, reaching a top of $2900, with early growth attributes being high on their agendas.

