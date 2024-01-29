High growth rams sought after at Salway Maternal Composites

Local buyers supported the Salway maternal composite sale, Walcha, held online on January 25, reaching a top of $2900, with early growth attributes being high on their agendas.
The top-priced ram Salway 220109, was at the back of the catalogue, purchased by Glen Collin Pastoral Company, Walcha.
It recorded weaning-weight (WWT), post weaning-weight (PWWT) and an eye muscle depth (EMD) Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV's) in the top five per cent of the breed with figures of 11.24, 16.83 and 2.80, respectively.
The August drop, triplet born ram, also displayed a post-weaning fecal egg count value of -61.59, placing him in the top 20 pc of the breed, while also ranking in the top five pc for maternal carcase production plus (MCP+) with a figure of 181.26.
The Walcha based pastoral company also purchased the second top-priced ram in the draft, Salway 220244, for $2700.
Also being an August drop, triplet born ram, it displayed a WWT of 11.67, along with a PWWT figure of 17.33 and a MCP+ of 178.19, all placing within the top five per cent of the breed.
Sired by Salway 192440A, the ram also ranked in the top 10pc for scrotal circumference (PSC) with a value of 5.16 and yearling weaning rate (YWR) of 0.58.
The company purchased an additional four rams with an average of $1583.
Dalara Pastoral Operations Pty Ltd purchased the two equal third top-price rams, Salway 220311 and Salway 22037, both for $2600 each.
Salway 220311, the first equal third top-priced ram had a PSC figure in the top five pc of the breed with 7.48, while also having his growth figures in the top pc of the breed with a WWT figure of 10.41 and a PWWT of 15.63.
He displayd a MCP+ of 167.13, along with a PFEC figure of -61.09 and a maternal weaning-weight figure of 1.09.
The second ram, Salway 220327, a twin born ram, ranked in the top ten pc of the breed for WWT and PWWT, with values of 10.32 and 15.62, respectively.
However, also ranking in the top 20pc for PEMD with a value of 2.12 and PSC with a figure of 5.35.
Dalara Pastoral also purchased another eight rams from the catalogue to average $1370.
Salway Maternal Composite stud principal Rob Mulligan said although the stud has seen better sales, he was happy to see repeat clients supporting the sale.
"I still believe in what we're doing and very optimistic about the lamb market and sheep market," Mr Mulligan said.
"It just shows with the Composite game the figures do sell the rams, because they were the higher indexing rams that sold well.
"We have a customised Salway index and we created that index to breed sheep to suit our environment in a grass operation."
"We're concentrating more on condition score, fat cover and carcase in them, while keeping high fertility."
Of the 91 rams offered, 39 sold with an average of $1164.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Boultons Walcha conducted the sale, with AuctionsPlus provided the online platform.
