Social welfare campaigner reaps reward by giving back to community

A lifetime of empathy for the down-trodden has resulted in membership to the Order of Australia for social welfare campaigner Rhonda Ansiewicz.
Born in Adelaide she lost her parents soon after and, never knowing them, was gifted a cruel and lonely childhood with foster parents who "should have got a dog, not a little girl".
But, as she grew up, other people became her mentors; doors opened and life washed in.
There were educational opportunities that young Rhonda snatched with willing hands.
For the past 20 years, Ms Ansiewicz, nearly 80, has lived on a grazing property at Federal via Bangalow, breeding Angus cattle, and helping to support homeless people at the soup kitchen in Lismore's grand Winsome Hotel.
Here volunteers give their time to people who have plenty of that and little else, while houses lie empty all over the North Coast, waiting for a holiday booking.
She was prodded to join the Bangalow branch of the Country Women's Association and was pleasantly surprised by organisation's high level of social activism and support for disadvantaged people.
However, Ms Ansiewicz spent her formative life in Sydney, helping the poor, the dis-empowered; the homeless.
"Working with these people changed my life," she reflected, ahead of her Australia Medal presentation.
"This award goes to honour those people that I worked with because they gave to me more than I could give to them."
Dealing with survivors of trauma and torture through her work with refugees at Amnesty International exposed desperate psychological wounds and attitudes laced with constant thinking that society was against them.
Not so dissimilar issues exist today in her home city of Lismore, where floods tore open the wounds of society and victims continue to live in tents and vans, or houses falling down around them.
"People are desperate," she says "They feel that the government has left them behind.
"In the third world it has always been there.
"But today this situation exists in every western nation including Australia.
"You don't have to look far. Just lift the lid and there it is."
Ms Ansiewicz spent 40 years from the early 1970s working with the homeless and disadvantaged in Redfern and credits the special friendships made there as some of the most pivotal in her long life.
As a lecturer with the University of Western Sydney from 1984 she taught social policy and human services.
During the same two decades she co-ordinated the Aboriginal Rural Education Program, which brought her in contact with regional communities state-wide.
In that time some 800 Aboriginal students graduated with a social welfare degree, so that they could manage poverty directly from within their own communities.
To gain that accreditation took five years of study, with tutorials at each location every six weeks.
"It was a fantastic outcome for self-managed welfare in communities," she says.
"One of my students is the head of Aboriginal mental health from Canberra to the Victorian border. That says a lot about his skills. Other students gained law degrees. It was a fantastic time and I loved it. I can still see their faces.
"None of what I do is extra special," she says. "It is what humans should do - reach out when we see someone in need. We should say, is there anything we can do?
"It's these simple things that go hand in hand with good communities."
Fighting with politicians is one of her claims to fame, with a prior state minister for housing introduced to a leg-less and homeless Aboriginal man from Redfern as they sat in her 12th floor office.
The view of Sydney Harbour was magnificent so the old man made himself comfortable on the waiting lounge and announced he would camp there for good, with no intention of moving.
By Monday the bloke had a proper roof over his head.
