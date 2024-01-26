Lamb prices lift leading into Australia Day

The falling lamb market trend might have started to turn the corner after NSW sales towards the end of this week reported a firm trend.
The National Trade Lamb Indicator gained 7.07 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week to settle on 711c/kg just before the Australia Day holiday.
Sales at Cowra, Corowa, Forbes and Ballarat in Victoria all recorded average prices for trade lambs above the weekly indicator price.
Heavy lamb prices were also dearer and the national indicator improved 7.22c/kg on Thursday to settle on 726c/kg.
The NSW markets of Carcoar, Cowra, Tamworth and Forbes all trended dearer than the heavy lamb indicator, while Victorian sales at Bendigo and Ballarat were also well above the average national price.
The supply of lambs at Wagga Wagga's sale yesterday was up once again, but that didn't seem to affect the overall price trends in a negative way.
In fact, Meat and Livestock Australia reported the "lamb market showed considerable demand over all categories, despite the impending short trading week ahead due to the Australia Day holiday".
The demand from buyers to fill orders meant prices remained at least firm even though not all major export companies were in operation.
MLA reported trade lambs were available in limited numbers, and prices held steady, ranging from $130 to $170, with an average of 693c/kg.
Lambs weighing between 22kg and 24kg fetched prices between $155 and $170.
A highlight was the robust demand for heavy lambs from various buyers at Wagga.
"Although, they were cautious about exceeding 700c/kg," MLA reported.
Overall extra heavy lamb price were unchanged on the previous week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.