Narromine harvest ball raises $5000 for local hospital auxiliary

More than 150 people dusted of their boots to celebrate the end of harvest at the Western Rural Connect Harvest Cut Out Ball, in Narromine, on December 31.
While a majority of the attendees were from Narromine, people travelled from Armidale, Sydney, Canberra and Moree to attend the event.
Following a night of fun on the dance floor, the Western Rural Connect committee raised over $5,000 for the Narromine Hospital Auxiliary to purchase vital health equipment for the community.
Western Rural Connect founder and president Keiley Noble said the event was a great way to check in with old mates and make new ones.
"Events like these form an important part of our social fabric in Western NSW," she said.
"It was also great to celebrate harvest and the contribution it makes to our community.
"We definitely met our goal of bringing people together to socially connect.
"Being a first time event, it was no easy feat, but many hands make light work."
Western Rural Connect have announced their next event, Western Women Doing Business in the Bush, a long lunch to celebrate NSW Women's Week.
It will be held Saturday, March 9, at Down the Lane, Dubbo, with food, guest speakers and a free head shot on the day for all attendees.
Photos by Eden Gale, byeadiephotography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.