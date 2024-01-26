The Land
Narromine harvest ball raises $5000 for local hospital auxiliary

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
January 26 2024 - 5:00pm
More than 150 people dusted of their boots to celebrate the end of harvest at the Western Rural Connect Harvest Cut Out Ball, in Narromine, on December 31.

