How does a Burraga boy find himself in Scotland? Through shear hard work

BATHURST'S Brian Press knew there'd be travel involved when he first took up the shearing handpiece many decades ago.
He had no idea, though, how far it would take him: to Scotland's far, occasionally inhospitable north.
"I just put an ad on Facebook [page] Shearing Worldwide: looking for a job in the UK," Mr Press said this week of his time in the northern hemisphere four or so years ago.
"Old mate rang me up, said get over here as soon as you can.
"And it was just a great experience."
Over two very short seasons, Mr Press plied his trade at Wick in Caithness, a former Viking settlement on the Scottish coast that is about as far from the Bathurst region as it is possible to be.
"They only shear for two months because it's too cold for the rest of the year: so June, July and that's about it - a two-month window," he said.
They were different sheep, different set-ups, according to Mr Press.
"I was shearing on a trailer, shearing outside in a paddock.
"There's no shearing sheds there.
"They bring them in [sheep] big and fat. A lot bigger and fatter.
"It's pretty hard work at times, but it's fun."
Mr Press has been thinking about his time in Scotland - "probably one of my most memorable moments" - now that he has decided to give the shearing handpiece away for good.
Having been shearing on and off for around 45 years, he says he received an offer recently that was too good to refuse.
"An opportunity came up to go wool-classing. It's going to prolong my time in the shearing sheds.
"Wool-classing is a very interesting job and I've been offered a sort of permanent position.
"It's easier on the body, so I decided to take it up."
Mr Press, who spent his first 31 years around Burraga, south of Bathurst, said he got started in the sheds when he was 17.
"Just roustabouting for a start," he said.
"You couldn't get a pen back in those days because there were too many shearers around.
"I had to bide my time: just working and roustabouting.
"And I was probably about 20 when I first started shearing properly."
It was a great life for a young fellow, he said - from the camaraderie in the sheds to the mateship and travel.
He gave shearing away full-time when he was in his mid-20s.
"When I got married, you couldn't get work 12 months a year like you can now. It was three or four or five months, six months max, and you had to go away.
"And you still couldn't get work 12 months a year round.
"So when you've got a family of four kids, you know, they needed money; a regular income.
"And you couldn't get a loan to buy a house if you were a shearer because the bank wouldn't look at you."
He worked at the local Devro factory for 13 years, but "I was always shearing back and forwards in holidays ... always shearing sheep some time".
Having left Devro to farm at Ashford, close to the Queensland border in the north of the state, he used shearing to regulate his income.
"Back in the drought years, you need a bit of off-farm income to help things out," he said.
And then back in Bathurst in 2015 after his time at Ashford, he returned to the handpiece full-time.
He said the make-up of the sheds has changed completely since he started.
"They [modern shearers] are more casual now. Shearers were pretty staunch back in the day.
"You see a lot more young people coming through now; a lot of women coming through the sheds now, which you didn't see back when I started.
"They weren't allowed in the shearing sheds back then, when I first started.
"A lot of shed staff are women and there are probably more women in the shed staff and roustabouts than males.
"That's a big change."
And what would he say to someone considering taking up the trade?
"Just go for it. The opportunity is there.
"AWI [Australian Wool Innovation] has got all these shearing schools, and they're just taking young people now through the schools and they're coming out of the schools and they're ready to go.
"I wish they had the schools back in my day. There was no such thing as shearing schools back in my day.
"A young person now can go to these schools, learn the right thing, do it straight away and he's ready to go.
"It's [shearing] a good life and you can see Australia, see the world and set yourself up in the meantime."
Mr Press has no hesitation in nominating his biggest thrill during his time in the industry: working alongside his shearer father.
"When I first started, he was there, and just going to work and working side by side with him, that's my greatest," he said.
"He was my best mate and I always just loved working side by side with my dad."
