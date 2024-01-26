The Land
Ron's decades of service to primary industry recognised with OAM

By Chloe Coleman
January 27 2024 - 6:00am
Dr Ronald Hacker OAM at home in Tenambit. Picture by Simone De Peak
Scientist Ronald Hacker dedicated his 50-year career to management of Australia's vast arid land.

