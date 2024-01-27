The Land
Home/News

Need for Feed hay run devotes Australia Day weekend to areas in need

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
January 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trucks from all over the eastern states of the country lined the streets of Ardlethan on Australia Day, with the convoy of 26 semi-trailers and b-doubles all carrying the same cargo, hay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.