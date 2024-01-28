Yalgoo Merinos to $11,000 with 112 rams averaging $3276

A poll Merino ram has topped the Yalgoo ram sale, Walcha, where 78 poll sires averaged $3490 and 29 horned rams sold to $50000 averaging $2629. Overall, 106 rams sold for an average of $3405, with seven passed in.
The ram was bought specifically for its capacity to improve fleece weight in a flock of 16-micron sheep and was described by one of the parties involved with the purchase as being phenotypically excellent.
Sean Duggan, Laurels Pastoral Company, Woodstock, said the ram will join a nucleus breeding flock on the property Eupon Downs at Hovells Creek, in the country he described as classic rolling grazing country.
"We're happy with the micron; it's the fleece weight that is our primary attention," Mr Duggan said.
Laurels Pastoral Company bought six rams in total, averaging $5416.
The volume buyer of the day was Grampians Farm, Cavendish Victoria, with their agent Dale Bruns, AWN Dunkeld, making the selections.
Their top-priced selection was at $4250, with 25 averaging $2538.
Mr Bruns said the rams were for establishing a Merino flock on a newly purchased property that had been running composite sheep in the past.
"We were after a number of rams with the micron and wool type that suited what we were going to do with our flock," he said.
"We're aiming to keep the flock a 15-micron, and we'll be running nearly 20,000 sheep."
The second top-priced ram, a poll Merino at $9500 was bought by John Coughlan, Cudal Park, Cudal, with another poll ram for $4500.
The third top-priced sold for $9000 and was bought by Alan and Janet Hall, Wisanger, South Australia with another poll ram for $4500.
Yaccaboon Pastoral, Tatyoon Road, Langi Logan, Victoria, paid $6000 for a poll Merino ram.
A repeat buyer for more than a decade was the Rummery family, Wandjina Pastoral, Bendemeer with six rams to a top of $7000, averaging $4750.
Rachel Rummery said the Yalgoo genetics had been doing "an extremely good job consistently, year in, year out" in their flock.
"We've got access to ASBVs (Australian Sheep Breeding Values), which helps us select for genetic gains," she said.
"We're prepared to pay for those good genetics. That's where we make the money."
Tom Rummery said the country they run their flock on is "skeletal granite soils".
"So we're looking for a more moderate sheep in our 16-micron flock," he said.
There were two repeat volume buyers from the pastoral regions of western Queensland.
Grant and Susie Laidler, Kappa Ki, Longreach, bought seven rams with Elders Walcha's Tom Henry acting for them. Their top selection sold for $7000, averaging $4750.
Mr Henry said the Laidlers were repeat buyers looking for rams with the constitution to handle the distances to water and grazing conditions of the pastoral country around Longreach.
"The Yalgoo rams give tham lambs with good weaning and yearling weights, and their lambs are quick to get up and going," he said.
PF and K Tomas, Beaconsfield, Ilfracombe, Qld, bought 10 rams to$5500, averaging $2900.
Another volume buyer from Dunkeld, Victoria, was Wandobah Pastora, with six rams to $3000, averaging $1166.
The Swales Partnership, Torryburn, bought six rams to $4000 twice, averaging $2750, while Alesya and Michael Frost, Clifton, Thalgarrah, bought four rams to $4000, averaging $3375.
The selling agents were Elders Walcha and Adcock Partners, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
