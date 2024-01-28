The Land
Home/News

Yalgoo Merinos to $11,000 with 112 rams averaging $3276

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $11,000 top-priced ram are Lachlan McGuiness, Eupon Downs, Hovells Creek, auctioneer, Lincoln McKinlay, Ben Duggan Accelerate Ag, Tasmania, Sean Duggan Woodstock and Elders Walcha wool manager, Tom Henry. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
With the $11,000 top-priced ram are Lachlan McGuiness, Eupon Downs, Hovells Creek, auctioneer, Lincoln McKinlay, Ben Duggan Accelerate Ag, Tasmania, Sean Duggan Woodstock and Elders Walcha wool manager, Tom Henry. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A poll Merino ram has topped the Yalgoo ram sale, Walcha, where 78 poll sires averaged $3490 and 29 horned rams sold to $50000 averaging $2629. Overall, 106 rams sold for an average of $3405, with seven passed in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.