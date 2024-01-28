Heart-led success: From humble beginnings to Kevin Howell's eleventh national champion

No matter what path you choose to follow in life, everyone has to start somewhere.
While some may see a mountain with a long climb ahead, others choose to focus on the scenic views along the way and recognise that each step, no matter how small, contributes to the ascent.
Karana Kelpie Stud principal, Kevin Howell, Eugowra, has won 10 National Kelpie Field Trial Championships and placed second 14 times.
He has achieved a first, second and third place in the Australian Yard Dog Championships, something that has never been repeated by another competitor at a single trial.
Mr Howell has also won a national championship in every state and territory of Australia.
Today he's certainly at the top of the game, but in the early years Mr Howell spent his time on the sidelines, watching and learning from other competitors.
A third-generation farmer, Mr Howell's love and passion for working dogs was sparked by his father.
"He lived in town and drove through it to go out to the farm with a ute load of dogs," he said.
"Everyone in town knew when he was coming because the dogs on the back were always barking."
While Mr Howell had always been fond of Kelpies, he never envisioned the impact they would have on his life.
"One day I heard an advertisement on the radio about a Kelpie demonstration at the Orange Field Day site and people could go along to watch, so I did," he said.
"Soon after I got talking to the people who trained them, probably tormented them all day long, and bought a pup.
"Later on, I would eventually buy a brood female from the same people and that was the start of my Kelpie Stud."
Founding the Karana Kelpie Stud in 1987, Mr Howell who predominately breeds black and gold Kelpies has lost count of how many dogs he's bred.
Shortly after purchasing the brood female, Mr Howell became friends with the breeders and began travelling to yard dog trials.
"They told me what I needed to do, so I got one of my farm dogs who was a big cross-bred and I taught him what he needed to do to go in the trial," he said.
"They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can.
"He ended up winning a novice class at my third or fourth trial and once you win a ribbon, you're hooked."
Mr Howell then bred two pups sired by Capree Watch out of the brood female.
"Given the sire's name was Watch I called one pup Seiko and the other Rolex," he said.
"Years later in 1991 Seiko turned out to be my first national champion.
"It was unbelievable, and just shows how long it takes to get to the top."
More than three decades on Mr Howell won his tenth National Kelpie Field Trial Championship title with Karana Roy in 2023.
"Number 10 was a fantastic feeling and every bit as good as winning the first one," he said.
"It had been several years since I won a title so it was special.
"When I was presented with the trophy, everyone assumed that it was going to be my swan song and I would retire but I said no, not yet.
"Roy is an old dog, and I'm old too, but we're going to go for one more."
In April, Karana Roy will defend his title in Western Australia.
When asked if there was a secret to breeding a national champion, Mr Howell said it all comes back to the breed.
"I think having the right breed of dog has a lot to do with it," he said.
"You also need to understand your dog, you need to be able to read their mind.
"My main aim is to breed a utility type dog and I believe that is why we've had so much success in the national utility dog trial."
Mr Howell has bred a number of special dogs during his time, but holds three in particular close to his heart.
"My original champion taker, Seiko, I believe was very special and I still rate him as one of my best," he said.
"Then there is Digger, the dog who won three national championships.
"Abba also won the National Kelpie Field Trial Championship, the NSW Yard Dog Championship and the NSW Utility Championship all in the one year, something no other dog has ever done."
Following his success in Australia, Mr Howell has also sold and trained Kelpies internationally.
"We've been to Germany, Great Britain, America and Canada," he said.
"Funnily enough some of their Kelpies aren't even used with stock, they're used to keep birds off the runway at airports."
While Mr Howell works with the dogs each day, he said his wife Kay has been the backbone of the stud.
"When we're at trials she makes sure that I'm working the right dog that I've got entered and in the right order," he said.
Reflecting on his success, Mr Howell said he learnt by trial and error but credits the natural ability of Karana Seiko.
"Seiko taught me a lot ... I put what I know down to what he did when I put him on top," he said.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be where I am today, I was just a farmer in the bush who liked dogs," he said.
