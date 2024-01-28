The Land
Heart-led success: From humble beginnings to Kevin Howell's eleventh national champion

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated January 29 2024 - 8:59am, first published 6:51am
Karana Kelpie Stud principal, Kevin Howell, with his training flock at Karana, Eugowra. Pictures by Elka Devney.
No matter what path you choose to follow in life, everyone has to start somewhere.

