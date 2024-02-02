Beat the wilt and water early | In Fiona's Garden

February is a lovely month for a morning walk.
The early sun is warm on my back and I take my coffee and see what has happened overnight in the garden.
Unexpected rain has brought many plants into flower.
Caryopteris 'Isaura' has pointed gold leaves and bright blue flowers, the exact blue of Salvia 'African Sky' alongside, with a clump of our lovely native Darling lily (Crinum flaccidum) completing the picture.
Like all my good groups this was sheer chance and I'm happy to leave it be.
I trim 'Lisaura' and 'African Sky' to about 30 centimetres in winter, otherwise they're maintenance free; Darling lily rarely flowers much here, so I just enjoy it when it does.
I'm admiring another rain loving Aussie native, Crowea exalata, that's covered in bloom when the peace is broken by shrieks from my grandchildren, thundering through the flowers after a puppy.
Time to head in and close up the house against the heat.
There's plenty to do in the garden in February, starting with dividing Cat's Tail (Bulbinella floribunda), a South African perennial with spikes of brilliant yellow, poker like flowers in August, invaluable among early bulbs.
I don't like lifting plants during hot weather but Cat's Tail's fibrous roots can only be moved during their summer dormancy, between November and February, and must be kept damp until they re-shoot.
I'm just in time, my clump is still fast asleep, unlike my grandchildren.
Bearded irises can be split and replanted in February if you didn't manage it in November.
Try to do a different patch every year, otherwise the ground becomes overrun with a daunting spread of foliage and few flowers.
Like Cat's Tail divisions, newly planted iris rhizomes need hand watering while they establish new roots.
Gardeners argue endlessly over morning versus evening watering. Never being sure it actually mattered, I took the opportunity during the latest heatwave to experiment.
I used Vietnamese mint (Persicaria odorata) as it's my gold standard thirsty plant. It grows all over tropical south-east Aisia so presumably it's accustomed to heat.
I was surprised to find that early morning watering won by a country mile. The plants easily made it through the day but if watered in the evening they collapsed by the following afternoon.
Many of us are accumulating plants in pots at this time of year in preparation for autumn planting. The best and most water-efficient place to keep them is on the ground, in the shade of a leafy shrub or tree.
This is better than any green- or shade-house despite the regular back-breaking bending involved.
Your plants benefit from transpiration from the leaves above and from capillary action, aka rising damp, from the soil below.
Summer flowering lilies like Lilium longiflorum are setting seed now, producing large seed pods.
Unless you're saving seed to sow, it pays to remove the pods now so that the plants' energy can go into next season's bulbs and offsets.
Long canes of wisteria and star jasmine need cutting back in early February.
And, keep going with half-ripe cuttings of favourite shrubs so they'll be rooted and ready to pot up by early autumn.
