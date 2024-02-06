Condition scoring critical for a lifetime

Managing condition score through pregnancy, especially for heifers, can be tricky and costly if not done well.
So is it better to have a mob of females on the lighter end with a condition score of 2.5, or at the heavier end with a score of three or 3.5?
Beef Cattle Consultant, Dr Bill Graham, Coolac Veterinary Services, said while producers tried to avoid heifers being too fat, they should also be wary of them being too light.
"(With) heifers calving, at a condition score of 2.5 or less, you're going to have problems in an average season getting them back in calf," Dr Graham said.
"The biggest profit driver of the beef business is fertility.
"With the amount of bulls that are available of low moderate birthweight, proper designed programs that are supplying decent bulls in most breeds, you can engineer yourself a program that's fine and you'll have less trouble calving heifers in 3.2 to 3.5 condition score, than you will in 2.5 to 2.8 or less."
Dr Graham said if the female was on a good plane of nutrition the whole way through her pregnancy, the body weight of the calf would hardly change.
He said it was the females that were restricted in the second trimester of the pregnancy that were more likely to have problems, such as dystocia.
"In a normal autumn, we could be heading into one now, these females are now three months in calf and now heading towards four," Dr Graham said.
"So getting into the middle trimester for the earlier joined heifers, if we hit a really tough autumn (March, April, May), they can drop a fair bit of weight - 40 to 50 kilograms of bodyweight.
"That's the time they should be fed to maintain their body weight a little bit better or given some supplement and then people want to make sure they're fit and active, but also make sure their body scores are right going into calving."
Dr Graham said if the producer could maintain the female's bodyweight through the second trimester, then the birth weight of the calf wouldn't blow out when it came to birth.
But if the female is restricted and then receives a flush of feed, the calf would compensate inside, potentially settign that female up for calving difficulties.
"Steady state nutrition is the key," Dr Graham said.
"That's why autumn calving heifers hardly ever have a problem, same bull, same heifers basically, and because they're on good feed all the way from June joining and to March calving."
"Spring calving heifers, once pregnant, need to be checked for condition score regularly during the middle trimester of pregnancy.
"Time of calving is key to a beef cattle enterprise. Condition scoring at calving is the key to fertility.
Dr Graham was also one of the main contributors of the tech-note, Condition Scoring, produced by Zoetis.
The document explained the effects of condition scores on the time it took for the cow to cycle after calving on high and low feed availability.
For females of a condition score of 2.5 to 3.5 on a high feed availability, the post-partum anoestrus interval (PPAI) - the period in which cows do not experience estrous cycles - would be 38 days, while the PPAI of a female on low feed availability of the same condition score was 45 days.
However, a female that had a condition score of 1.5 to 2, the PPAI was 49 days on high feed availability and 65 days on low feed availability.
For Chris Longly, Longaroo Pastoral, Wee Jasper, condition scores are part of his heifer management.
The family-run operation joined 470 Angus breeders this year, including 70 heifers being joined for a six week period through November and December at 320 kilograms, at 13 months, aiming for an August to September calving.
"It varies between breeds but you're looking at joining that heifer at around 50 per cent mature cow weight," Mr Longly said.
"So 550kg would be my average adult cow weight.
"From there, there's a bit of management involved in trying to keep your heifers gaining weight.
"We can get 84-86 per cent pregnant on a six week joining, which is everything going to plan."
Mr Longly said from it's a matter of being able to maintain good condition among the heifers, while also keeping them fit is a major key for them to be able to conceive again.
"I calve them pretty close to the house, so if you do have any trouble they are only a five minute walk to the cattle yards," Mr Longly said.
"Once you've finished calving you have to make sure you have a better paddock that you've got set aside for them.
"As soon as they have calved, you can walk them out of the calving paddock and get them onto better country to start getting them growing, that side of it is really important from a backing up and getting them back in calf a second time round."
"There's a lot of investment in that for her to only have one calf and then loose it out the other end because you've lost condition on her and she didn't actually come back round and cycle.
"If you get her back in calf on that second joining, you'll usually find that 98 pc of those animals will be on your place for the duration of however you want to hang onto them for."
