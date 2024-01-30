The Land
Restocker rates for NSW ewes improve

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 31 2024 - 9:45am, first published 6:45am
Bernie and Bill Pinnuck, Jerilderie, with David Rankin, Elders Jerilderie, bought Merino ewes scanned-in-lamb to Manfred White Suffolk rams for $254 a head at Deniliquin. Picture by Stephen Burns.
Graziers seeing good value in Merino and first-cross restocker ewes has helped push the market up at specialty sales during January.

