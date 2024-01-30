Restocker rates for NSW ewes improve

Graziers seeing good value in Merino and first-cross restocker ewes has helped push the market up at specialty sales during January.
Agents have reported many sales have been dearer than expected as buyers take the opportunity to replace older ewes in their flocks.
In addition, the mutton market has held up better than the lamb market in the past month, giving sheep graziers the incentive to cash in their old ewes on a rising mutton market.
The NSW Mutton Indicator finished 2023 on 160 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) and has since climbed to 324c/kg this week.
Angus Stuart, Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, said inquiry for restocker ewes had been a bit flat, but it had improved when the lamb and mutton market started to pick up in January.
He said much of the demand for ewes was dependent on the season and, with an annual sale scheduled for Thursday, he was keenly watching the weather.
"Here around Dunedoo and into the Hunter it's on the drier side, but north of Coolah the season is looking really good," Mr Stuart said.
"In the south of the state, the season is tremendous.
"We are hoping for restocker interest from those areas both to the north and south of Dunedoo for our sale, but we will have to wait and see."
Mr Stuart said the better-than-expected results at Deniliquin's annual ewe sale a few weeks ago provided hope the market would be positive.
David Rankin, Elders Jerilderie, agreed the season was a big player in the state of the restocker ewe market right now.
"The rain and a break in the season means people have the confidence to buy in replacement ewes and sell off the older ones," Mr Rankin said.
He said the season to the north of Jerilderie was looking very good and this certainly helped boost prices at the recent ewe sale at Deniliquin.
He said the better prices for ewes were also a result of dearer trends for lambs and mutton in the prime market.
"The sale results at Deniliquin earlier this month was confidence building for the whole of the industry," Mr Rankin said.
Meanwhile, scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes were in demand on the online platform AuctionsPlus last week, even though sheep supply increased significantly to 2312 head.
Prices leapt $50 a head above the previous week's average to hit $162, AuctionsPlus reported.
The clearance rate was also healthy at 96 per cent of the stock on offer, with full clearance expected in after-market sales.
AuctionsPlus reported one of the top lines offered at Hay, 238 Merino ewes aged 18 to 20 months and weighing 54kg, returned $225 and was bought by a buyer from Deniliquin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.