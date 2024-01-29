'This one means the most': Nichols and Thompson 'raw' after record-breaking wins

Both Heath Nichols and Emma Thompson were emotional after they were named the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) Overall Cowboy and Cowgirl of the Year, respectively, in Tamworth.
Nichols, a product of Scone who now resides in Willow Tree, was "a long shot" to win the title leading in to the finals at Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC), but produced strong performances in the rope and tie and steer wrestling, while he was also crowned the national team roping-header champion, to leapfrog himself into first place.
It helped, too, that Nichols had the benefit of over a decade of experience in the ABCRA finals to call on, along with the confidence of two prior overall titles.
"This one probably means the most," Nichols said.
"They're all special. I've won 10 rope and tie titles, two team roping, one steer wrestling, and this will be the third all-round. So they've all got their special part in what it took to get me to this point."
Nobody knows better than Nichols the demands of rodeo. The travel, preparation, and cost is extensive.
So when he accepted the grand prize at the end of the night, the seasoned veteran took the time to thank his family and team, without whom, he said, his success would not have been possible.
"I'm pretty proud of what we've done here this week," Nichols said.
"It's from preparation and practice. We got here and we were ready to compete. It's what we do, and it's moments like this that make all the travelling, the miles, and the time away from home all worthwhile."
By contrast, Thompson is a relative newcomer to the world of rodeo. But in just her second appearance at the ABCRA finals, she had a record-making impact.
With national titles in the steer undecorating, barrel racing, and an average title, to go with a win in the steer undecorating final, the Coonabarabran native became just the second person to win so many individual accolades and the overall cowgirl prize in the same year.
"My emotions are very raw," Thompson said.
"Three Australian titles, an average title, and the all-round national title at the finals is absolutely incredible. And all to be done off one horse, you don't see that ever, really.
"It's only ever been done once before, so ... it's a pretty big year."
At 28, Thompson has ridden horses her whole life, but only competed in rodeo for roughly half a dozen years.
After winning the rookie steer undecorating title at last year's finals, she said that none of her phenomenal achievements in 2023 would have been possible without her horse, Eddie.
And, as one passer-by noted when congratulating Thompson during her interview with ACM, "I hope you give him a cup of carrots tonight".
He's certainly earned it.
More than 260 competitors took to the arena across both junior and senior events for the National Finals Rodeo and among the winners were Gunnedah's Dee Heinemann, who claimed his 10th national open bareback title, Andrew Atkins took out the steer wrestling, Townsville's Braydon Wellby was crowned the open bull ride champion and Tamworth's Anna Crisp won her fourth national breakaway roping title.
ABCRA executive officer Craig Young said there was some impressive competition across the three-day event.
"Tamworth's Josh Rindfleish had a great run, claiming the national title in both the rope and tie and team roping - heeler events, while fellow Tamworth athlete Luke Morgan claimed his third national open saddle bronc title," he said.
"We also had a number of new arena records with Sallie Nichols setting a new record of 1.53 seconds in the steer undecorating on Bucky and Ben Smith and Kai Clark setting a new team roping record of 4.38 seconds."
In the junior events, Willow Tree's Bailey Searle was crowned national champion in the U11-14 steer ride and mini bull events, as well as All Round Junior Cowboy, while Singleton's Bailey George took out the U8-11 mini bull and steer ride titles.
Kundabung's Levi Ward took out the junior bull ride, while the U11-14 barrel race title went to Bridie Palmer and Murrurundi's Sophie Edmonds was crowned junior breakaway champion.
"The junior competitors were very impressive, with Tamworth's Ellie-Jo Tuckey crowned the U14-18 barrel race champion and All Round Junior Cowgirl," Mr Young said.
"WA's Dakota Watts took out the U14-18 steer ride title and Indi Potter won the U11 barrel race."
The event also raised money for charity, with several thousand raised for the NSW Cancer Council at the traditional blanket drop that was held during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink night on Friday.
"We always loved to support the NSW Cancer Council and since 2011 more than $75,000 has been raised through dedicated rodeo events," Mr Young said.
"A sell-out crowd on Saturday night, also helped support Lifeline during the Bruce Green Memorial night and raise funds for a new crisis support centre in the region."
A full list of national title winners and aggregate champions can be found on the ABCRA's Facebook page.
