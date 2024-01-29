The Land
Home/News

'This one means the most': Nichols and Thompson 'raw' after record-breaking wins

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Nichols and Emma Thompson celebrate their all-round cowboy and cowgirl titles after more superb displays of skill on Saturday night. Picture by Zac Lowe
Heath Nichols and Emma Thompson celebrate their all-round cowboy and cowgirl titles after more superb displays of skill on Saturday night. Picture by Zac Lowe

Both Heath Nichols and Emma Thompson were emotional after they were named the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) Overall Cowboy and Cowgirl of the Year, respectively, in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.