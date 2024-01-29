The Land
Horses rev up for Country Champs

By Virginia Harvey
January 29 2024 - 3:00pm
Prizemoney for the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at Randwick, has been boosted to $1 million, with its statewide qualifying races a focus for country trainers.

