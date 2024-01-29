Horses rev up for Country Champs

Prizemoney for the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at Randwick, has been boosted to $1 million, with its statewide qualifying races a focus for country trainers.
The 10th edition of the Racing NSW-initiated series begins its seven Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifying races at Lismore on Saturday, February 17, for the Northern Rivers.
All valued at $150,000 each, Albury hosts the next qualifier the following day, for the Southern Districts.
The series then features the Mid North Coast Racing Association at Tuncurry-Forster on Saturday, February 24, followed by Mudgee the next day for Central Districts.
The South-East qualifier will again be at Moruya on Sunday, March 3, followed by Tamworth for the Hunter and North West on March 10.
The regional qualifiers finish at Coonamble, which represents Western Racing, on March 17.
The two wild card races and the last chance of eligibility for the final will run at Scone for the northern wild card on Friday, March 22, while the southern wild card will be held at Goulburn on Sunday, March 24.
While second in last year's Western District's Country Championship Qualifier, Sizzle Minizzle went on to win the Country Championship Final for his Dubbo-based conditioner Brett "Snow" Robb.
This year, Robb looks to have some sound championship qualifying contenders, including four-year-old stable gems Gallant Star and Wilbury.
While Wilbury defeated Gallant Star in the 1100-metre TAB Highway Handicap in December, Gallant Star then won a 1200-metre TAB Highway Handicap before finishing second in a Benchmark 72 Sydney Saturday 1300-metre event last month.
Falbrav, a remarkable 26-year-old Irish foaled horse which shuttled to Arrowfield Stud, Scone, for three seasons from 2004, has reportedly died of health issues at Japan's famous Shadai Stallion Station last month.
Initially trained in Italy, followed by Luca Cumani at Newmarket, England, Falbrav won eight group one races in five different countries in 2002 and 2003 - England, Japan, Hong Kong, Italy, and France.
Falbrav, by Fairy King - the same sire as Australia's iconic stallion Encosta de Lago, shuttled to Arrowfield at a similar time when stud connections also introduced three US-bred shuttle horses, Hussonet, French Deputy and Orientate.
While Mr Prospector's sire son Hussonet was by far its most successful, Falbrav also left some good Australian-bred racehorses, notably Fravashi, winner of five of his 10 starts in this country, including group races in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.
It was interesting to see I Am Caviar run second in a Benchmark 64 sprint at Sale in Victoria last week.
Time certainly goes by as I Am Caviar is the sixth foal from the great Black Caviar, a race mare which thrilled racegoers around the world with her 25-start winning record and $7.9 million in earnings, before retiring in 2013.
Like her mother, I Am Caviar is trained by Peter Moody together with his co-trainer Katherine Coleman. The I Am Invincible four-year-old gelding has notched up two wins and two seconds from eight starts.
I Am Caviar is a full-brother to Invincible Caviar, a five-year-old mare and winner of four of eight starts and $177,000.
A daughter of the Royal Academy sire Bel Esprit, Black Caviar's first foal is Exceed And Excel dual winner Oscietra, a nine-year-old mare which was served by Anamoe in 2023.
Black Caviar's next foal is Prince Of Caviar, a Sebring son and Bendigo maiden winner, which has now served 106 mares in four stud seasons in Victoria.
Three fillies came next - Out Of Caviar, Ready For Caviar and Invincible Caviar, before current racer I Am Caviar.
By Snitzel, the unraced Out Of Caviar has produced two named foals - an I Am Invincible three-year-old filly Kimberley Lily and a juvenile Toronado colt Iberian Lynx, both of which are yet to race.
Fourth foal, Ready For Caviar, is a More Than Ready mare which finished with a Benalla second from two starts, and has a yearling filly by Snitzel and was served again by the champion sire last season.
